There seems to be a proliferation of four- to five-level brick or stone mixed-use buildings being constructed or proposed for downtown San Mateo. Does two make a trend? Or is it three? We seem to have five.
We have two four-story mixed-use buildings at Third and Fourth avenues, one finished and one under construction. We have the four- and five-story mixed-use building at the Trag’s site currently under construction. We also have the proposed five-story mixed-use building at the current Draeger’s site that would have room for a grocer at the ground level and maintain the underground parking. The latest is Block 21 at the east side of downtown. All appear to have brick or stone facades. That’s a lot of bricks and stones, or rather the appearance of a lot of bricks and stones.
If all are constructed as proposed, it means a lot more office space, and some housing. Let’s count it up. Already constructed at 405 E. Fourth Ave. is 55,025 square feet of offices and 15 units of housing at about 10,000 square feet. Under construction next to it at 406 E. Third Ave. is 103,731 square feet of offices and 25 units of housing at about 16,000 square feet. Proposed for Block 21, which is bounded by Third and Fourth avenues and south Claremont and Delaware streets, is 180,000 square feet of offices and 68 units of housing at 56,000 square feet. At the Trag’s site under construction, there is 60,664 square feet of offices with 66 units of housing at about 51,000 square feet. Proposed for the Draeger’s site is 101,744 square feet of offices and 10 units of housing at about 8,424 square feet. So that’s a total of 321,344 square feet of office space either already constructed, being constructed, or proposed.
For perspective, Facebook’s East Campus, the former home to Sun Microsystems at 1 Hacker Way, is about 56.9 acres and has 1,035,840 square feet in nine buildings. The San Mateo buildings in this stone and brick grouping are less than one third of that size. For further perspective, it’s also about a quarter the size of the 1.25 million square feet in offices planned for the Bay Meadows site when it’s done. For a different point of view, the total office square feet is about 5.4 times the size of the 60,000-square-foot Draeger’s. Counting up the housing being planned, it’s about 182 units at just more than 141,424 square feet. It should also be noted there are 225 housing units in the works at the former redevelopment sites.
There are also a couple of office proposals under 20,000 square feet being planned at the old Aaron Brothers site and at the old gas station site across from the Bank of America building on El Camino Real.
While these office proposals don’t have the impact of one large-scale building or campus, there is a cumulative impact.
There was a time downtown San Mateo had space for incubators but not for businesses to grow. Many point to YouTube that was founded above Amici’s but eventually moved to San Bruno because there wasn’t enough office space in downtown San Mateo for it to grow. There has since been a goal of providing that type of midmarket office space downtown.
However, as the city contends with its job/housing imbalance, some could argue that this might be too much of a good thing. As it stands, the inclusion of housing in each proposal definitely helps, and it’s a bonus that all of these developments are near a train station and also provide parking.
As trends go, maximizing lots for development downtown meets a certain need. However, there should be some sensitivity to the businesses that would have to move or shut down, particularly in the Block 21 proposal, though there is no way you will see me fighting for the porn shop or the check cashing store. However, there are other community-serving businesses like La Piñata that could be given a spot in the ground floor of the new proposal and there is some history to consider with the Wing Fat restaurant. Also, the people living on the block should also be provided the first opportunity to live in the new development. And while we are talking, the city could negotiate for enough space on South Delaware Street between Third and Fourth avenues to create another traffic lane for left turns heading onto the highway. The intersection is often a mess, and that would help.
All that aside, there seems to be substantial interest in downtown San Mateo, and there are other proposals that haven’t even hit the application process yet. So even more bricks and stones may be on the way.
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.