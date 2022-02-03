An avalanche of campaign money has poured into Peninsula political races, a harbinger of a year of record-setting spending that is likely never to be broken.
Reports filed by more than a dozen candidates for local office show they raised more than $2.3 million combined in campaign donations in 2021.
The run to the June 7 primary is set to begin in earnest, which means more money will pour into the races, reflective of an unprecedented campaign year with open seats in Congress, the Assembly and two San Mateo County Board of Supervisors districts, as well as a contested race for county Sheriff.
Some of the highlights of the fundraising reports:
In the 15th Congressional District race to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa outraised his two leading opponents by more than $150,000. But when funds raised for the November election are taken into account, and looking at the cash each candidate had on hand at the beginning of this year, the spending race is much closer between Canepa, Assemblymember Kevin Mullin and Burlingame Councilmember Emily Beach.
In the race for the 21st Assembly District seat, Redwood City Councilmember Giselle Hale, as she did in her lone campaign for the council, proved that she is a prodigious fundraiser, gathering more money more quickly than San Mateo Deputy Mayor Diane Papan. South San Francisco Councilmember James Coleman showed that his grassroots-oriented campaign will have sufficient funds for its needs.
Fundraising in the race for Supervisor District 3 on the Board of Supervisors shows a substantial lead for Menlo Park Councilmember Ray Mueller, but the other three candidates — San Carlos Councilmember Laura Parmer-Lohan, union officer Steven Booker, local district Commissioner Virginia Chang Kiraly — all have resources to remain competitive.
In the race for Supervisor District 2, Belmont Councilmember Charles Stone far outstripped San Mateo-Foster City school Trustee Noelia Corzo in campaign funds.
And the biggest surprise of all may be Sheriff Carlos Bolanos, who has proven to be a fundraising juggernaut, collecting more campaign funds than any other candidate for the county’s nonpartisan offices.
The campaign finance reports are significant and revealing. Grassroots support is important and can be critical, but in these large legislative districts, the most effective way to reach voters is through mail and media. This takes money.
The donations are revealing because they reflect a candidate’s ability to convince people to support them and to give them money. Persuading people to support you in a small setting is a transferable skill to successful legislating.
Finally, donations do not indicate that a candidate is being “purchased.” It is more likely that candidates receive donations from like-minded interests; donors give to candidates with whom they already agree.
15TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT: Canepa raised $421,156, Beach raised $276,887 and Mullin raised $245,204.
Canepa’s money came from all over the district and the Bay Area, largely from individuals and small business owners, many of them from a wide range of ethnic communities, including Asian. It reflects the years Canepa has spent in retail politics, meeting people at a one-on-one level and developing personal relationships. His most notable contributions came from the Duggan family, longtime owners of a prominent funeral home and the restaurant Original Joe’s. Combined, they donated $29,000. There also appears to be significant overlap between the donors of Canepa and Bolanos, who long have been closely allied. Each gave the other the maximum campaign contribution.
Beach proved that the Burlingame/Hillsborough area can be a substantial base from which to launch a campaign. She raised more than $190,000, more than 68%, from those two communities, mostly from Burlingame. It also provides what could be a meaningful talking point — she did very well among those people who know her best. In a news release about her finance report, Beach said, “People aren’t looking for the status quo.” On the other hand, where else would the status quo be but Burlingame?
Mullin’s donors reflected his status as the choice of most of the political establishment, but also raised questions about his fundraising abilities. He received $21,000 from prominent attorney Joe Cotchett and associates of his.
But Mullin was his largest donor — $40,000 or his own money, and another $25,000 loan. His wife, Jessica Stanfill Mullin, donated another $5,800. Take out those donations, and Mullin raised $177,404. It is still early in the campaign and Mullin can be expected to raise significantly more money from political action committees and benefit from a healthy number of independent expenditures — all from special interests. But he is off to a slow start and some of his supporters are expressing concern.
All three candidates raised money that can be spent only in the November general election. Take the general election funds out of the totals and it looks like this: Canepa, $314,656; Beach, $220,487; Mullin, $224,904. Perhaps more importantly is how much candidates had on hand to spend as the year began, and that looks like this: Canepa, $363,283; Beach, $267,718; Mullin, $229,893.
21ST ASSEMBLY DISTRICT: Hale raised $216,488, Papan raised $127,071 and Coleman raised $50,464.
Hale proved in her prior council race that she can tap into a personal network of donors from her time as a tech executive, and that proved even more true in this race. She raised more than $205,000 from 47 individuals; she raised $119,050 from people with direct ties to the tech industry. Notable donors: Assemblymember Marc Berman ($4,900), and San Mateo Mayor Rick Bonilla ($500). Like candidates in the congressional race, Hale raised $65,900 that can be used only in the general election; she raised $150,588 for the primary campaign, putting her much closer to Papan.
Papan raised her money from a variety of reliable sources, some of it already in hand at the start of this campaign. She transferred $15,299 from her council reelection fund and $29,836 from a committee she had established to run for this seat in 2024. These transfers have to be approved by the original donors. She also raised $31,686 from the Greek community, a sign that ethnic politics is still very much alive. Donors included Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis and former San Francisco Mayor Art Agnos, as well as her sister, Millbrae Councilmember Gina Papan.
Coleman began the race pledging to rely on a network of progressives who worked at the grassroots for his council candidacy and his spending report indicates he is following that promise. He and his mother, Sheena Coleman, are among his largest donors, $1,000 each. He received $100 from council colleague Mark Nagales and from supervisor candidate Corzo. Assemblymember Alex Lee, D-Milpitas, gave $527. Coleman received donations ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 from seven donors.
San Mateo County Community College District Trustee Maurice Goodman did not file a campaign finance report and only this week filed paperwork to organize his committee.
SUPERVISOR, DISTRICT 3: Mueller raised $204,414, Parmer-Lohan raised $122,042, Booker raised $91,882 and Chang Kiraly raised $112,911.
In this district, which encompasses the west side of San Mateo County, Mueller raised his largest amount of money, $47,500, from real estate and development — 23% of his total money raised, 47% of what he raised in the second half of 2021. Councils spend a majority of their time on land use issues, and Menlo Park has spent more during Mueller’s tenure. Associates of the Bohannon Company, a major Menlo Park landowner, gave $2,000. Developers Joel and William Butler each gave $2,000.
Parmer-Lohan’s donor include two LGBTQ icons, former Santa Clara County Supervisor Ken Yeager ($519) and former San Mateo County Supervisor Tom Nolan ($375). She also received $1,000 from BAYMEC, the Peninsula’s leading supporter of LGBTQ local candidates. Parmer-Lohan received $2,000 from the Redwood City Firefighters Association, $1,000 from Beach’s council account and $500 from Fund Her, a national organization that directs donors to progressive female legislative candidates.
Booker, political director for the local International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, continued to do well among his labor colleagues. He raised $17,384 from labor, including $9,350 in individual donations from electricians and $6,434 from IBEW locals throughout the state.
Chang Kiraly’s donors include former Sheriff Greg Munks ($500), East Palo Alto Councilmember Carlos Romero ($200), and Hillsborough Councilmember Marie Chuang ($200). Chang Kiraly raised $3,400 from donors with Asian surnames in another show of ethnic politics. But she continues to be her largest donor, having loaned the campaign $50,000.
As for cash on hand as of the end of 2021, the Parmer-Lohan has a slight lead over Mueller in a close race: $169,225 to $158,693.
SUPERVISOR, DISTRICT 2: Stone raised $81,233, Corzo raised $16,112.
Corzo had hoped that the kind of grassroots support that helped her win a school board seat would scale to a race for supervisor. But in terms of money available to communicate with voters, Stone’s lead is massive. Since he declared for this seat in 2019, he has raised more than $162,000. He had $104,282 in cash on hand at the end of 2021, compared to Corzo’s $12,265.
Stone’s donors include former state Sen. Jerry Hill ($1,000), Diane Papan ($250), Supervisor Dave Pine ($250), former SamTrans CEO Jim Hartnett ($1,000), and county Superintendent of Schools Nancy Magee ($300).
Corzo received donations from San Mateo’s Rick Bonilla ($500), board colleague Kenneth Chin ($500), Foster City Councilmember Sam Hindi ($500), the local IBEW ($1,000) and Magee ($250).
SHERIFF: Bolanos raised $301,321. The report of his opponent, Sheriff’s Capt. Christina Corpus, had not shown up in county or state records as of deadline. She said in a text exchange that her campaign did file her report, but attempts to obtain a copy directly from her campaign were unsuccessful. Still, even without her report available, she will have to show an astounding amount of money to be competitive with Bolanos.
Most candidates will tell you privately that they deeply dislike asking people for money. Clearly, that is not the case for Canepa or Hale, and you can add Carlos Bolanos to the list.
He raised $32,362 from people in law enforcement. And he has benefited from a close circle of friends who have helped him stage a successful string of fundraising events. From September to mid-December, he held five events at which he raised a total of at least $63,000. His prominent donors include former Supervisor Adrienne Tissier ($1,000), former Judge Margaret Kemp ($1,000), and Supervisor Don Horsley ($500).
He has enough money to become a major donor to other candidates: $1,000 to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, who is running unopposed for reelection so far; $5,800 to Canepa in his congressional race; $500 to Mullin in the same congressional race; $500 to Diane Papan; and $100 to Stone.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
