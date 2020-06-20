The St. Louis World Fair was known as the center of innovation and gathered hundreds of thousands of people from across the United States during the early 1900s. What’s lesser known about this grand exhibit of American ingenuity were the dehumanizing exhibits of human zoos. Human zoos are exactly what they sound like: Humans enclosed in fenced closures watched by other humans. Based on the pseudoscience of eugenics that claimed that white people were superior to other races, anthropologist William McGee captured people throughout the world he thought of as “primitive” and “savages” and fenced them in exhibits that were watched by millions.
Like the human zoos, systemic racism is and has been pervasive in this country. And that includes what we, especially in the Silicon Valley, idolize as a solution to all problems: science and technology. Although STEM may seem like a neutral field with fact-based, objective and unbiased values, it is quite far from it.
Developments in science are historically built off of racism. While attempting to find treatments for syphilis in the 1930s, scientists and doctors left hundreds of black men with the disease untreated, even when turned blind or on the brink of death. HeLa cells, which have supported scientific advances from the polio vaccine to studying effects of zero gravity in space, were stolen from African American Henrietta Lacks’ cervical tumor and replicated millions of times without her or her family’s consent. Many prominent scientists in the 20th century even promoted the pseudoscience of Social Darwinism and eugenics. Yet, such history is neither acknowledged by leading scientific institutions nor historical sites.
In our current age, modern technologies have become double-edged swords, especially for minorities. For example, according to a federal study released just last year, facial recognition systems failed to recognize Asian and African American people up to 10 to 100 times more than white faces. This comes at a time when law enforcement has been using facial recognition systems for a while, with its use heightened during the Black Lives Matter protests these past few weeks to track down and arrest protesters.
Recognizing this problem, three major tech companies, IBM, Amazon and Microsoft, have just recently stepped down or paused their facial recognition services. But as science and technology becomes an inevitable, growing part of our lives, we must ensure where to draw the line and call for federal regulations.
Another issue in science is the lack of representation. To this day, nearly 70% of scientists are white, with black and Latino scientists highly underrepresented based on their workforce population, making their voices frequently discredited, ignored and washed out. Evidence shows that COVID-19 and climate change have already disproportionately affected marginalized communities, yet the researchers behind tackling these impending issues hardly reflect these populations. Lack of diversity in science is not only a problem for minorities, but also for scientific progress. Disparities are also noticeable across participants in studies, where the majority, sometimes even 80% to 90%, are white. This can limit how effective treatments are for all people or the discoveries of preventative measures and other guidelines.
I recently read The Medici Effect, whose name hails from the Italian family that funded diverse innovators from around the world and are famously credited for the boom of the Renaissance period. The author Frans Johansson argues that when we are able to step into the “intersection” of fields, concepts and cultures, groundbreaking innovations are created and solutions to problems discovered. Scientific institutions must change and strive to include the diverse voices that could just have the answer to our world’s laundry list of problems.
And it’s not just top institutions that need to change. As people living in a content-filled world, our brains have evolved to create mental shortcuts or associative barriers to survive. This is what makes living within our lane easy. Comfortable. But to understand others, to create deeper connections within cultures, we must be proactive and break down these barriers.
Erika Pilpre is a junior at Aragon High School in San Mateo. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
