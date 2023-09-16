For years my wife and I depended on a large chain supermarket for our grocery shopping, but no longer. Today, we obtain the bulk of our food from a handful of smaller, locally owned stores. We usually finish with a visit to Dehoff’s Key Market, on Roosevelt Avenue at Upton Street, for paper goods, cleaning supplies and the few food items we cannot get elsewhere. Key Market is also where we get much of our bread. That may change early next year once “The Baker Next Door” opens for business in downtown Redwood City.
Our new shopping routine developed after my wife and I realized that we value two things above all: service and quality. We’ve found smaller, independent shops — including the family-owned Key Market — to be far more responsive to requests for additional products, and far more helpful when we have questions. Plus, the staff tends to be friendlier, making shopping more enjoyable. Finally, the products these shops carry tend to be of higher quality. Our grocery runs these days may cost somewhat more (although not all that much more compared to places like Whole Foods) and certainly take longer, but my wife and I agree that we get what we pay for.
For various reasons, including improved health and better flavor, these days we buy fewer pre-packaged items in favor of more basic ingredients. Most of those we get from our first stop on our periodic shopping trips: Sigona’s Farmer’s Market on Middlefield Road across from Costco. Sigona’s supplies pretty much all of our fruit and vegetables. Not only does that family-owned business have an impressive selection, we like how they prioritize in-season produce from local growers. And there always seem to be knowledgeable people on hand to make recommendations and answer questions.
Although Sigona’s is largely about produce, we were delighted to find that they have a reasonable selection of dairy products, and carry some of our favorite brands. Thus, we also usually get our eggs, milk and yogurt from Sigona’s. And cheese: They have an excellent cheese department. Finally, we really like the fresh pasta they carry, and are fans of their house-brand marinara sauce.
As for meat, not only are there fewer people in our house these days to eat it, my wife and I have cut back on the amount of meat in our diet. When we do buy meat, we are willing to get the best. For that we go to Gambrel & Co., Redwood City’s “craft butchery” in the Hotel Sequoia building on Main Street. Ben Robert, the store’s proprietor, “partners with local farmers and ranchers who use the most sustainable, all natural and ethical approaches to offer nothing but the best quality meats and eggs.” Not to mention his wonderful housemade sausages. Gambrel & Co. is old-school shopping at its best: you don’t just go there to buy beef, pork, chicken, duck and lamb, but also to learn the best way to prepare it from someone with an extensive background as a chef.
The drive from Sigona’s to Gambrel & Co. is less than a mile, mostly straight down Middlefield Road. Sometime next year, my wife and I are looking forward to an easy walk from the butcher to The Baker Next Door. Ideally, that new venture’s proprietors — Redwood City residents Brian Clarke and Jenna Johnson — hope to open their doors at 851 Main St. sometime in the first quarter of 2024, although given the complexities involved with fitting out their space, it may take somewhat longer. Fortunately, we needn’t wait that long. On most Fridays, until the end of October (at least), they plan to operate a small pop-up shop from the adjacent storefront.
My wife and I stumbled across The Baker Next Door’s pop-up shop last Friday, and bought two loaves of bread (of differing kinds) plus two of their morning buns. We’ve already consumed everything we bought (we shared the bread with others, who loved it as much as we did), and are eager to try more. Because their pop-up is only open on Fridays, and only until they run out of things to sell (last week, they were closed by 2 p.m.), you do need to plan your trip. But if you are like me, it’ll be worth it.
I have a dream that Sigona’s will open a smaller version of their shop, much like what they have at the Stanford Shopping Center, in downtown Redwood City (perhaps in the old Cost Plus space?). That’d let us buy nearly all of our groceries by parking once and walking to our favorite individual vendors. Not only would such a trip be nearly as convenient as a modern supermarket, it’d encourage others to walk and shop downtown. And that would encourage more shops, thereby revitalizing shopping in downtown Redwood City.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.