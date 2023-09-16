Greg Wilson

Greg Wilson

For years my wife and I depended on a large chain supermarket for our grocery shopping, but no longer. Today, we obtain the bulk of our food from a handful of smaller, locally owned stores. We usually finish with a visit to Dehoff’s Key Market, on Roosevelt Avenue at Upton Street, for paper goods, cleaning supplies and the few food items we cannot get elsewhere. Key Market is also where we get much of our bread. That may change early next year once “The Baker Next Door” opens for business in downtown Redwood City.

Our new shopping routine developed after my wife and I realized that we value two things above all: service and quality. We’ve found smaller, independent shops — including the family-owned Key Market — to be far more responsive to requests for additional products, and far more helpful when we have questions. Plus, the staff tends to be friendlier, making shopping more enjoyable. Finally, the products these shops carry tend to be of higher quality. Our grocery runs these days may cost somewhat more (although not all that much more compared to places like Whole Foods) and certainly take longer, but my wife and I agree that we get what we pay for.

