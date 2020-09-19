About a month ago, I wrote a column in which I estimated how much affordable housing Redwood City will be expected to provide over the next decade, given some state-level numbers that, I believe, have yet to filter their way down to the city level. In that column I estimated that, by 2030, Redwood City may need to usher in an additional 3,800 affordable and 2,745 market-rate housing units.
Estimates in hand, my thoughts now turn to ways in which the city might go about ushering in the needed housing. Given the number of large residential projects now in the early planning stages, and the recent pace of development, the market-rate housing goal will likely take care of itself. Ensuring the creation of the required amount of affordable housing, however, is a very different story. If you count up the affordable units in the many residential projects that have yet to be approved, and then toss in the affordable units that the nine so-called “Gatekeeper Process” projects (which have yet to be formally submitted to the city) would provide, they add up to around 675 affordable housing units. While that number is nothing to sneeze at, that is less than 20% of the affordable units that Redwood City will likely be asked to create. Plus, it assumes that every one of the proposed projects gets approved by the city, something that, frankly, isn’t very likely.
To be fair, many additional projects will undoubtedly be proposed between now and 2030, projects that will include some number of affordable housing units. But even in my wildest imaginings I cannot believe that developers would propose enough housing projects in Redwood City to satisfy the need for affordable units without some prodding. Some serious prodding.
Redwood City is somewhat handicapped by the fact that it does not build affordable housing directly. Instead, it depends on organizations whose mission it is to build affordable housing (such as MidPen Housing or Habitat for Humanity); on developers such as ROEM Corp., who are willing to build projects entirely composed of affordable units (their project at 353 Main St. is one such development); and on developers of market-rate housing who set aside some number of their housing units for households earning below certain preset thresholds. Fortunately, this last is one area that the city can, and does, have some control over. Currently, developers of most new residential projects must designate at least 20% of their project’s units as affordable at certain specified levels (15% if the units are for-sale, rather than for-rent).
A commercial linkage fee is another mechanism Redwood City uses to aid in the creation of affordable housing. Based on the square footage of their proposed development, this is a fee that a developer of a commercial property must pay to help fund the creation of affordable housing. In Redwood City, this fee is $20 per square foot. However, the developer of the Gatekeeper Process project proposed for the downtown Chase Bank property at 2300 Broadway, Tishman Speyer, is offering double that for their proposed project: $40 per square foot, or a whopping $8 million in total, to be given to MidPen Housing.
Eight million sounds like a lot, but Tishman Speyer estimates that amount would enable MidPen Housing to build a maximum of 40 housing units. While this again is better than nothing, at that rate the city is never going to meet its goals.
Finding land on which to build affordable housing is a huge challenge. For its project, Tishman Speyer has suggested an alternative in which it would partner with the County of San Mateo to build affordable housing on the nextdoor property that currently is home to the county’s Law Library. Although it is an excellent site from a location standpoint — it’s close to transit, shopping and some schools — the site is fairly small, at about half an acre.
Truly, the city needs to take bold action if it hopes to make a dent in its upcoming affordable housing goals. If I could offer a suggestion, perhaps the city and a large developer such as Tishman Speyer could work out a deal with what’s left of the Kmart corporation for the Kmart property on Veterans Boulevard. This site is over 9 acres in size, with an empty 100,000-square-foot retail building set amid a huge parking lot. Given the building’s large size, I’m guessing that there are few parties interested in leasing the building as-is. Frankly, the property seems fated for redevelopment, probably as housing. So why not aim to make it a large, fully affordable housing development? Hopefully, what’s left of the Kmart corporation would see benefits in assisting with a project like this, and give a break to a potential buyer — making this project the ultimate blue light special.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
Good article. I hope the author can also look at what affordable really means when the rents are based on the area median income. For example, a single person making 90K a year falls in the "low income" category. The next categories down, "very low" and "severely low" are the least number of units being built, leaving seniors, disabled, and lower income workers out of the running.
