During the lifetimes of many of you, or those of your parents, Black Americans were prohibited from buying homes in white neighborhoods. It was not until the Fair Housing Act that passed in 1968 that said that all Americans could choose where they wanted to live, legally. But financially, Black Americans were blocked after decades of white home equity rising across the country. Single-family homes were too expensive for the average Black American and have been too expensive since. Today, Black Americans only possess 5% of the wealth of white Americans.
In San Mateo County, Blacks have represented only a single-digit percentage of the population; their peak being in 1980 just barely surpassing the 6% mark. Today, it stands at 2.8%. San Mateo County and its cities have been good at keeping the Black population out, particularly when cities were “sundown towns” throughout the mid 20th century. Land use policy, one of the key mechanisms that white folks used to keep Black people out, is still segregating America today. The income and wealth gaps between Black and white America keep our communities homogenous. Single-family home only zoning means “No Blacks Allowed” to many.
As home prices continue to rise, and we continue to prevent new developments in high opportunity areas, we are furthering the injustices of our nation’s past into tomorrow. As we block multifamily housing from being built in wealthy, single-family only neighborhoods, we are keeping our neighbors from choosing where they can live, their children from accessing good schools and keeping working people far away from their work. Who are the people who live in multifamily housing? It’s often people of color, the working class, lower-income folks and young professionals — all looking for safe, secure and affordable housing.
We cannot celebrate Black History Month without recognizing how the systems of the past, and the current systems, have a role in keeping our Black neighbors from fully living the American dream. Just recently, the San Carlos City Council unanimously passed an urgent city ordinance because the city, it claimed, needs to update its standards for housing projects based on new housing law Senate Bill 9.
Section 2 of the ordinance reads: “There is a current and immediate threat to the public peace, health, welfare, and safety of the City’s single-family neighborhoods that could arise from SB 9 subdivisions and accompanying developments. San Carlos’ existing zoning regulations are insufficient for SB 9 subdivisions and/or developments and do not thoroughly address community concerns regarding parking and safety, public peace, and privacy, and scale and development intensity.”
Two things wrong with this ordinance. One is that an urgent ordinance is meant for things that are the actual imminent threats, i.e., the COVID-19 pandemic. Two, it poses that multifamily housing is a threat to the safety of single-family neighborhoods. I mean, it’s 2022 — there is really no excuse for this poorly drafted ordinance. It throws Black, people of color, the working class and young folks under the bus for the comfort of established homeowners, who are overwhelmingly white, who are worried about “neighborhood character.”
Ordinances like these are the remnants of our racist past that are clearly alive and kicking in the present. What is happening in San Carlos, isn’t unique to them — it’s happening all over California. As we head into Black History Month, remember that our fellow Black Americans still to this day, do not enjoy the fruits of American wealth and prosperity.
I leave you with words from Dr. Martin L. King Jr.: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly affects all indirectly. Never again can we afford to live with the narrow, provincial ‘outside agitator’ idea. Anyone who lives inside the United States can never be considered an outsider.”
Let us remember our past, good and bad, so we can build a better future for all Americans.
Rudy Espinoza Murray is a father, husband, Redwood City resident, and community organizer. He is a co-founder of the San Mateo County Farmworker Affairs Coalition and a Director of the San Mateo County Resource Conservation District Board.
