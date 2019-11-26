The lows of life are almost always marked by a sobering reality check. The occasional bad habit that becomes an unmanageable addiction. A reckless spending spree stopped short by creditors and mounting debt. An unexpected illness or disease and the challenging treatment that ensues. The death of a beloved friend or family member and the humbling reminder of life’s fleeting nature.
In spite of the great and troubling challenges we face in life, I am convinced we can learn from life’s lows how to better manage life’s highs. With every challenge comes an opportunity for an enhanced perspective on life. The same lesson applies to our nation as a whole.
History teaches us that it often takes a tragedy or reality check, if you will, to unite us as a nation. In the wake of such events, behind great devastation and pervasive fear is a clear and unwavering desire to preserve the human spirit. Preserving the human spirit has the means to motivate us to collectively rise above mass panic. Indeed, we have seen the power of that collective emergence in nearly every catastrophic event known to man.
Those of us along the San Andreas fault who experienced the 1989 earthquake know far too well the unity that often emerges in the wake of disaster. Thousands of residents throughout California’s northern region for a moment seemed to forget their trivial societal differences long enough to assist those who had been affected by disaster.
The California residents devastated by the wildfires in Butte County last year witnessed the same compassion from neighboring residents that sacrificed their time to lend a loving hand, food, blankets and shelter.
Such unity in the face of terror was most evident in the wake of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. One-hundred-and-fifty members of Congress — Republicans and Democrats — stood united on the Capitol steps that fateful day, chanting our patriotic hymn “God Bless America” in the face of grievance and terror. This unity was also manifested in the countless stories of first responders who ran toward the burning buildings to save lives. In many cases, it meant sacrificing their own for the greater good.
Also, consider the world’s response to the Haitian earthquake in Haiti in 2010. World leaders, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations around the world came together to assist the Haitian people in a critical moment of need. Reconstruction efforts are ongoing.
Consider one of the single largest demonstrations of unity in the global fight against terrorism in the wake of 17 lives lost in terrorist strikes perpetrated by the al-Qaida terrorist group on the satirical publication Charlie Hebdo in Paris. The movement was spearheaded by 1.6 million people, including 40 world leaders, that marched together — united on the promise of the preservation of the human spirit.
The responses to such events remind us that we are inextricably bound to the same fate. We defeat doomsday theorists and forces that attempt to divide us when we cast aside the social norms that we are accustomed to and come together to help the strangers among us toward a better future.
It pains me to see that our nation is in an unprecedented state of division and discord. Nevertheless, I am also convinced that it should not take another tragedy or reality check to unite us as a country once again. As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said: “The time is always right to do what is right.” Today, we have the capacity to look beyond our vast differences and choose to see our collective ideals for a great nation — a vibrant and sustainable economy, a strong national defense and an educational curriculum that prepares the next generation to meet the demands of the future.
Beneath the vast illusive differences that drive us apart lies the root of our greatest strength — the intangible love that has the means to bind us together.
A native of Pacifica, Jonathan Madison worked as professional policy staff for the U.S. House of Representatives, Committee on Financial Services, from 2011-2013. Jonathan currently works as an attorney and can be reached via email at jonathanemadison@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.