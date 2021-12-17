As I walked in, snowman garlands hung across two bookshelves. Gold and red ornaments adorned a Christmas tree that stood in the far right corner of the classroom. It was finally Dec. 1, and since 2003, the decorations have elicited that the festivities for my favorite time of the year have begun.
My parents didn’t grow up with the holidays I associate with traditions. Their Novembers didn’t consist of Thanksgiving preparations, and their Decembers didn’t consist of glittering gold, blue and red decorations surrounding them. Instead, my parents grew up with holidays such as Lunar New Year or Mid-Autumn Festival.
They grew up anticipating the 15 days filled with lion dancings, Yu Sheng tossing and family gatherings as a means to celebrate Lunar New Year. They grew up devouring mooncakes that consisted of sweet fillings wrapped in a flaky crust on a September evening while releasing fireworks. These were the holidays they associated their fondest memories with, similar to how I related Christmas and Thanksgiving to my fondest memories.
Despite this, they made an effort to learn about the American traditions for Thanksgiving and Christmas and implemented them into our family traditions. Without a doubt, side dishes surround a baked turkey every Thanksgiving. Without a doubt, our Christmas tree would be proudly standing in the corner of our living room next to the stockings that hung on our fireplace.
As I celebrate my last holiday season at home, I realize that I have not adequately learned about my parents’ cultural holidays and traditions. I never really got excited over Lunar New Year approaching and always saw it as another typical day but with an enormous feast integrated into it. Sure, we celebrate Lunar New Year by dialing phone calls to relatives in Malaysia, having dinner and distributing red envelopes. We celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival by buying mooncakes from our local supermarket and calling it a day. However, I always saw these as motions that needed to be done. I never experienced it the way my parents described it or fully understood why these traditions stood.
Growing up, my parents have told countless stories at the dinner table regarding these holidays’ decorations and familial aspects. During Lunar New Year, the streets would be filled with lively music. Houses would be decorated with red to scare away the spirits of bad fortune, and lanterns would be strung around the city. During the Mid-Autumn Festival, lanterns would be released, and both holidays entailed visiting relatives and friends you don’t typically see.
These cultural holidays that my parents grew up celebrating have been celebrated for generations. For generations, my relatives have looked forward to the same yearly traditions the same way I look forward to the festivities that fill the months of November and December. Since I never saw these holidays the same way, I fear that these traditions will not be passed on to the next generations. In a sense, it is a piece of our family’s cultural identity, and if we lose that piece, doesn’t that mean a part of our heritage dissipates along with it?
Now, I am aware that living in a different country with different cultural traditions may contribute to certain traditions dissipating. It isn’t exactly easy to re-create the same joy and excitement that filled my parents’ childhoods when we lived 8,738 miles away from the rest of our relatives. Nonetheless, I never made a considerable effort to celebrate these holidays and learn about these traditions, such as the stories and significance behind each tradition or what I see as motions.
With this being my last year living full time with my family, I hope to learn about such traditions. I genuinely believe that it is better late than never, and hopefully, these traditions will be passed on for generations to come.
Amber Chia is a senior at Carlmont High School in Belmont. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
