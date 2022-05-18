The last decade has not been kind to Notre Dame de Namur University. The tiny Belmont institution, formerly known as the College of Notre Dame, has been shrinking inexorably, buffeted by a host of problems, ranging from declining enrollment and unsustainable fiscal challenges to the forced closing of its historic Ralston Hall due to seismic safety concerns and the severe fallout from a persistent pandemic.
The landscape has become so untenable that the 170-year-old school’s leadership has decided to stop providing four-year bachelor degree offerings and to focus mainly on a handful of practical graduate/certificate programs. There will be an emphasis on online learning. Cost-cutting has been the order of the day.
Since the campus property, for all practical purposes, is now much too large for what remains, negotiations are under way to sell it to Stanford University and to lease back a portion of it.
But Notre Dame, though on life support, is not dead. In fact, it recently conducted a graduation ceremony for 100 students. That’s not a lot. The adjacent Notre Dame High School Class of 2022 is similar in size. Still, 100 is much better than zero.
The college even spiced up its celebratory proceedings by announcing that it was giving the president of embattled Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, an honorary doctorate degree. Which is something of an eye-opener since the school does not offer doctorates in any subject.
Nonetheless, the generous gesture is to be delivered to the Ukrainian consulate in San Francisco — and it does help to put a positive public relations spin on a very tough situation there off Ralston Avenue.
As the old saying goes, “If life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” Good advice.
CONRAD HALL’S TRIO OF OSCARS: Lee Osborne, a regular and loyal reader of this informative space, has checked in with an addition to our recent list of prominent San Mateo High School alums involved in the entertainment business, past and present.
He points out that the late Conrad Hall, a member of the school’s Class of 1944, has been all-but-forgotten with the passage of time. Osborne notes that Hall was a gifted and much-honored cinematographer who won three Oscars during his long and productive Hollywood career.
He captured those honors for his work on “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), “American Beauty” (1999) and “Road to Perdition” (2002).
For the record, on several occasions, this weekly effort has also noted the laudable work of the late “Peanuts” TV producer Lee Mendelson of Hillsborough, also a distinguished San Mateo alum.
Over the course of his long career handling and promoting the wildly popular “Peanuts” franchise, he garnered 12 Emmys.
EVENT FOR RUDY BENTON JUNE 2: A celebration of the life and career of the late Rudy Benton will be held Sunday, June 2, at San Pedro Valley Park in Pacifica. Benton, who died this past July at age 84, was an innovative elementary school physical education instructor in Brisbane and Burlingame for 46 years. His efforts, which focused on the noncompetitive aspects of fitness and sports, touched the lives of countless thousands of youngsters. To attend the June event, please contact Carol and Kathryn Benton at rudybenton1@gmail.com.
SAN CARLOS CHURCH TURNS 75: As part of its yearlong 75th anniversary celebration, the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in San Carlos will present “Music in the Park” on Sunday, May 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Burton Park in that community. The church, one of the first to operate in San Carlos, was founded in 1947. Burton Park happens to be across the street from the church.
GRAND JURY DEADLINE MAY 31: It may not be sexy but its work is important. We’re referring to the San Mateo County Civil Grand Jury. Applications for the 2022-23 term are due by May 31. Requirements for service are simple: You must be at least 18-years-old, a county resident for at least one year and a U.S. citizen. For more information visit sanmateocourt.org/grandjury.
You can contact John Horgan by email at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
