For today’s young adults, it might be a surprise to learn that, at one time, learning to drive a car, via in-person, behind-the-wheel training, was available on a no-cost basis from your neighborhood high school.
That’s right. Driver education, or driver ed as it was termed by most of us, was simply part of the overall prep program. It was considered to be an important adjunct to the academic program, like learning to swim. Regular, credentialed teachers at the schools were the driving instructors. The driver ed courses were frequently offered during the summer.
One of the best and most popular instructors in San Mateo, back in the day, was Sam Goodhue, a teacher at San Mateo High School. He was affable, good humored and patient with his teen students.
He made the driver ed process simple, relatively easy and less stressful. That was a long-ago era when manual transmissions were far more common in vehicles than they are today.
Sam guided his pupils through the intricacies of the clutch/gas pedal coordination routine with a steady, nonjudgmental posture that eased any frustration that might build up due to failures to get a quick handle on the sometimes perplexing process.
Unfortunately, not all of us thanked him for his engaging efforts. We were just relieved that a driving permit and a driver’s license were on the horizon.
LEANN’S CAFE HAS SHUT DOWN: For more than 20 years, Leann’s Cafe was one of the few mid-Peninsula dining spots that rarely closed.
The diner, located in the Red Roof Inn along the Burlingame Bayfront at the intersection of Anza and Airport boulevards, was typically open for business 24 hours a day.
Over time, it became a welcome and reasonably-priced culinary mainstay for airline personnel, hotel workers and other folks laboring in swing or graveyard shifts.
The restaurant, featuring American classics and Asian specialties, attracted any and all sorts in that employment category. It was the sort of joint a Jimmy Breslin would haunt in a bygone era. All were welcome there regardless of pedigree.
But Leann’s is gone now. It shut down several weeks ago. So did the Red Roof Inn. The property, fenced off today, is scheduled to become home to a new commercial development. It was ever thus along the changing Peninsula.
SOMEONE ALERT THE ARCHBISHOP: Never underestimate the collective wit and wisdom of high school students. They often have fun making a cogent point. Witness a banner hoisted by public school teens during a basketball game versus a tuition-based Catholic school outside the Bay Area: “Jesus loves us for free.” Tough to argue with that statement. Even the archbishop would have trouble disputing it.
A CASE OF CEREBRAL FLATULENCE: An acerbic critic of all things related to the media has acidly opined that the current chaotic, all-hours, all-consuming environment of that frenzied craft (hello, Twitter) has created what amounts to a pervasive atmosphere of “cerebral flatulence.” Could not have said it better myself. Cerebral flatulence. That’s a keeper for sure.
MOTHER NATURE INSTRUCTS ALL: Students and staff at Hillsborough’s South School received another direct and upfront lesson in the power (and potential danger) of surging water during the recent series of storms. Rampaging San Mateo Creek passes right next to the school as it heads toward San Francisco Bay to the east. Mother Nature is indeed the ultimate teacher.
HALL OF FAME SET FOR JUNE 22: The 31st Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for the evening of June 22 at the San Mateo County History Museum in downtown Redwood City. Nominations for inclusion in the Hall of Fame’s 2023 class are still being accepted. Feel free to email a nomination to the address at the bottom of this exercise.
A GRIM ANNIVERSARY INDEED: Here’s a random history note for your studied consideration: The 90th anniversary of Adolf Hitler’s quite legal compromise appointment as chancellor of Germany is five days away. The momentous date was Jan. 30, 1933. The world hasn’t been the same since. Something to think about during these troubled times in Europe and elsewhere.
