John Horgan

For today’s young adults, it might be a surprise to learn that, at one time, learning to drive a car, via in-person, behind-the-wheel training, was available on a no-cost basis from your neighborhood high school.

That’s right. Driver education, or driver ed as it was termed by most of us, was simply part of the overall prep program. It was considered to be an important adjunct to the academic program, like learning to swim. Regular, credentialed teachers at the schools were the driving instructors. The driver ed courses were frequently offered during the summer.

