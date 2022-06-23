Assemblymember Kevin Mullin and Burlingame Councilmember Emily Beach will announce today via social media that she is endorsing Mullin in the 15th Congressional District general election on Nov. 5.
The only surprise in the announcement is that it is coming so quickly after the June 7 primary. The Beach endorsement is a significant, perhaps critical, moment early in the November race.
And, with this news, the path to victory becomes all the more difficult for San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa, who faces Mullin in the November election.
“I think he’s the best candidate in November general and to be effective on Capitol Hill and I know he’ll continue to deliver on the issues that matter to the people of the district,” Beach said in an interview Wednesday. “I stand shoulder to shoulder with Kevin. I’m certainly going to encourage my supporters to support Kevin in the general election.”
In a text message, Mullin said, “I am thrilled to have Emily’s endorsement. She ran a strong, positive and issue-oriented primary campaign. Consolidating Democratic support with this endorsement will be crucial moving forward and solidifies our standing and positions, as well, as we embark on the general election campaign,” Mullin said.
According to the latest count, Mullin finished first in the primary with 41.1% of the vote, more than 24,000 votes ahead of Canepa, who got 24.1% of the vote. Republican Gus Mattammal finished third in the primary with 16.5% of the vote. Beach was fourth with 14.5% — nearly 21,000 votes.
Asked if she considered endorsing Canepa, Beach said, “I was impressed with David’s hustle, I really respect his work ethic and I’m impressed with his strong base of loyal supporters. I believe Kevin is the best candidate for the job in the general election.”
Beach ran a high-energy, high-profile, well-funded campaign, that, by her own description, were passionate and hardworking.
But it is likely that supporters of hers and Mullin’s could easily have found comfort in the other’s camp. It was widely acknowledged that Beach’s presence on the ballot probably cut into the total votes Mullin received. As one Canepa campaign insider said, “She hurts him more than us.”
Now, the question is how much Beach can help Mullin, and the likelihood is a lot.
It is a huge leap to go from a city council (in a smallish city) to Congress. But Beach proved an effective fundraiser and identified a base of financial backers that emanated from Burlingame. Her personal story and charisma inspired a distinctive level of enthusiasm and loyalty.
If she brings all that to the Mullin campaign, today’s endorsement could be a turning point in an election that still is more than four months away.
Canepa continues to position himself as the underdog, and today’s endorsement further fuels that narrative. Indeed, he is bordering on being outgunned.
Any number of questions remain about the Canepa campaign.
Can he raise a competitive amount of campaign funds so that he can reach a critical mass of voters? After a fast start in the primary, his fundraising tailed off.
Will he attack Mullin, as he did in a post-primary fundraising appeal, as a tool of corporate interests, and, by inference, say the same about Mullin’s broad coalition of leading county political figures, business leaders and the Democratic Party? As a collective, they represent some of the most well-regarded elected officials and leaders in the county.
Does his in-person campaign style win him additional support? Putting aside the physical toll it takes, in a two-candidate race, a campaign overly dependent on direct, personal contact struggles to compete against a well-funded opponent who is on all forms of media.
Perhaps the most hopeful news for Canepa may lie in getting a bigger piece of a bigger pie.
San Mateo County voter turnout in the primary topped out at 38%, not as low as was feared, not as good as the 44% turnout in 2018, the last statewide gubernatorial election, when vote-by-mail took full effect. Still, this year was much higher than the previous gubernatorial primary in 2014, when turnout was a dismal 27.5%.
In 2018, the November turnout jumped to 72.5%. A similar jump of more than 25% in voters may be where Canepa will have to make headway.
ONE LAST NOTE: Beach’s strong showing is prompting speculation she might run for the Board of Supervisors. Asked if her endorsement was conditioned on his support for a future board race, Mullin texted: “No commitment on a future endorsement for supervisor. That is a topic for another day. But it’s abundantly clear she would be a very strong candidate for higher office down the road.”
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
