In a world largely driven by expert opinion, wealth, postgraduate degrees, media and political influence, it is easy to fall into the trap of thinking you know how to solve problems you have never personally experienced or addressed.
We hear political pundits and research professors opine on the problem of recidivism in the criminal justice system. The fact is that many have never visited or spoken to an inmate at their local county jail. We see viral social media posts and acclaimed writers discuss the unprecedented homeless population in our state, when many have not taken the time to hear the problem directly from one that is homeless. Let’s face it — it is easier to make a Facebook post than it is to go to your local homeless shelter or county jail and actually impact one’s life. In fact, it is easier to write a thesis on a problem than it is to solve a problem. Too often, we find ourselves mistakenly trying to solve problems for people with whom we do not speak.
I will be the first to confess I was guilty of doing just that. In graduating magna cum laude from Howard University’s Honors Program, I fully believed my thesis on criminal justice reform could solve the problem of prison re-entry, recidivism and crime. After all, it was supported by facts and volumes of research. Five years later, my belief in my thesis was completely shattered when I started contributing to my family’s prison ministry. Ministering to offenders at the San Francisco County Jail once per week completely changed my perspective on how to address the problem of prison re-entry. Very little of it had to deal with verified research, statistics and my collegiate degree. It had everything to do with me spending personal time with inmates and talking to them about their life circumstances, regrets and hopes.
Likewise, from market-based solutions to a shortage of housing, I have written extensively on the problem of homelessness. This year, I realized that it was not enough to write about the problem — that was too easy. I needed to start personally contributing to the effort with humanity’s greatest currency — love itself. Once per week, I started attending community service functions for the homeless at Downtown Streets Team — an organization that addresses homelessness through employing homeless persons to improve their respective community.
More recently, my wife and I decided to launch an effort to serve about 100 homeless families in Bayview-Hunters Point, San Francisco. Bayview faces the highest rates of poverty and unemployment of any neighborhood in San Francisco. I am pleased that the Bay Area Republican Party supported and participated in the program. John Dennis, chair of the San Francisco Republican Party, alongside representatives from San Mateo, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Alameda and Marin stepped in to help. We partnered with community service organizations such as DevMission led by Deborah Jaramillo, and Conservative Curious, led by Jessica Dang. Together, we made an impact on the lives of many society has overlooked in the midst of the holiday season.
The event reminded me that we have the means to transform our world for the better. The effort does not have to be large scale. In fact, it can start with our beloved communities. From here, there is no limit to what we can accomplish.
This holiday season, I would encourage you to be a bright light in the dark corridors of someone’s life. I encourage you to engage your local community.
I truly believe the cure for many of the problems we face in our society is to give back to those in desperate need. It’s easy to bless those who are already blessed with fortune and opportunity. I would challenge you to visit a poor community or shelter and be a blessing to those most in need. Now, more than ever, we must strive to be the lights we envision to impact our world. By extension, we can make the holiday season one to remember for everyone we touch.
A native of Pacifica, Jonathan Madison worked as professional policy staff for the U.S. House of Representatives, Committee on Financial Services, from 2011 to 2013. Jonathan works as an attorney and can be reached via email at jmadison@friedwilliams.com.
