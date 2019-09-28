Back when I was in junior high, my mother purchased a set of brass scales to accessorize our entry hall. Those scales came with a half-dozen discs of various weights that one would place in one pan to balance, and thus weigh, whatever was in the other pan. Even though I already understood the concept of equality, and thus didn’t necessarily learn it from those scales, I often played with them, mostly by placing different combinations of weights in the two pans to make them balance. Of course, there were only so many ways I could do that, given the limited number of weights with which I had to work.
Lately there has been a lot of talk in Redwood City about balancing office space and housing units. At some level, there simply must be enough places to live for all of our workers. But at what level should this balance be established? Within a single development project? Across the city? Within the Bay Area? After all, the boundaries between all of these aren’t magic; people can and do travel between cities on a regular basis, something of which we all are painfully aware.
In a recent study session on the “South Main Mixed-Use” project (the office/housing/retail project proposed for the six blocks including and behind those that currently are home to Hopkins Acura and Towne Ford), the Redwood City Council expressed interest in bringing the project’s mix of office space and housing into better balance. Some members of the public want this project to be completely balanced, with enough housing to support the number of workers in the office and retail components. It seems to me, though, that projects like these shouldn’t be looked at in isolation.
The fact that most development projects are not mixed use (that is, they are purely housing, or purely office, or purely retail, and not a mix of these) and thus cannot be balanced within themselves is one point in favor of looking at the problem at a higher level. As well, if a city or county is already unbalanced, requiring new mixed-use projects to be balanced won’t really correct that. Finally, even if a project truly is balanced, there is zero chance that all of the project’s employees will want, or can afford, to live within that project. Thus, a balanced mixed-use project will still negatively affect commute traffic, with project residents commuting to their jobs elsewhere and with project employees commuting in from their homes in other communities.
We also should consider the question of whether balance is what we truly want. It probably is, but cities and counties can choose: do they want to be a net provider of jobs, a net provider of housing (a so-called “bedroom community”), or a balance of both?
Finally, I should note that housing probably isn’t the right factor. Rather, it’s workers. After all, houses don’t have jobs: people do. Fortunately, the relationship between housing and workers should be somewhat linear.
Presuming that Redwood City’s leadership wants to achieve balance citywide, let’s look at some numbers. The American Community Survey’s year 2018 estimates peg the city’s total number of housing units at about 32,000, and the city’s population at about 86,000. Redwood City’s own website led me to a figure of about 48,600 for total employment within the city. That was in 2017, however; it has undoubtedly gone up since then. Let’s call it an even 50,000 jobs.
So, we have 50,000 jobs and 86,000 residents. But how many of those residents work? Subtracting people under age 18, and people aged 65 and older, from the population figure brings us to 56,000, a number that is remarkably close to our count of 50,000 jobs. Unfortunately, that 56,000 figure has to be taken with a huge grain of salt. There are a number of working people outside that 18-65 age range, and a great many who fall within that range but for very good reasons don’t work. The 56,000 figure just has got to be way too high, given that a large percentage of working-age residents shouldn’t be counted as workers. Thus, we likely have more jobs than workers, and probably need more housing.
If only establishing a balance between jobs and housing was as easy as balancing weights on a scale. But just agreeing on which people should be counted as workers is difficult. Then, many of them don’t work in offices, so jobs don’t translate directly into office space. The housing side of the equation is equally complex, since the type of housing, where it is located and how affordable it is all need to be considered when approving new housing developments. Striking a balance between jobs and housing is a complicated problem, one that will surely be debated for years to come.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.