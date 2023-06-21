At times, it almost seems like an epidemic. Bad news involving young people continues to proliferate on a daily basis via an omnipresent and utterly insatiable media.
If you weren’t regularly tuned in to a more positive outlook, you might be led to believe that negative events are strictly the norm when it comes to teens. Not so.
Fortunately, an annual antidote to that kind of Debbie Downer syndrome, in which perception is key, is here again. That would be the latest list of San Mateo County National Merit Scholarship winners, a grand total of 40 outstanding young adults.
As always (or at least since 1955 when the national awards were first handed out), these county seniors, from both public and private/parochial high schools, represent, for the most part, the best and the brightest.
Here they are, listed alphabetically by school:
Aragon — Sophia Qin, David Sai, Evan Wu. Burlingame — Audrey Limb, Katherine Jankowski, Jackson Spenner, Isabella Yalif.
Carlmont — Lindsay Augustine, Evelyn Chan, Maxwell Chau, Hannah Jin, Mariya Mayenkar, Swsaraali Save, Katherine Yu, Adam Zweiger.
Crystal Springs Uplands — David Murawczyk. Hillsdale — Fiona Lu. Menlo-Atherton — Nicholas Chang, Kathleen Doran. Menlo School — Helen Barkley, Katherine Kepner. Nueva — Akshay Seetharam, Mia Tavares, Cherise Wong, Michelle Zhang.
Sacred Heart Prep — Helen Brockett, Martin Freeland, Amin Hamrah, Elsie Ragatz. San Mateo — David Yang. Sequoia — Ethan Bay, Alexander Chang. Woodside — Alexander Vaughan. Woodside Priory — Sofia Lucas, Olatayo Sobomehin.
Five local seniors who attend Catholic schools located outside the county won National Merit Scholarships too. They are:
Mateo Alves, San Bruno (Sacred Heart Cathedral, San Francisco); Zhao Li, Menlo Park (St. Francis, Mountain View); JohnPaul Mitiguy, Menlo Park (Bellarmine Prep, San Jose); Christopher Nie, Talia Yoo, South San Francisco (Stuart Hall, San Francisco).
Congratulations, one and all — and a special shoutout goes to the senior class at Carlmont High School in Belmont which led all county schools, whether public or private/parochial, with a total of eight scholarship winners. An outstanding performance indeed.
This year’s National Merit Scholarship program, based in Illinois, is awarding more than 7,000 scholarships throughout the country; they are worth in excess of $28 million.
Merit winners are chosen via a rigorous selection process which includes a standardized test in junior year, grade point average, academic rigor, extracurricular/community activities, recommendations and other important factors.
A MOVING GRADUATION FOOTNOTE: It was a good-sized high school graduation ceremony earlier this month. Just over 500 seniors got their diplomas at a Bay Area public secondary school. A relative was in the upbeat mix.
The affair went off without a hitch, like clockwork really. The whole shebang took slightly under 90 minutes.
One aspect, muted though it was, stood out: The gracious, caring handling of the graduating disabled youngsters involved. It was quite moving.
Students and faculty unobtrusively helped a half-dozen clearly compromised students as they participated the milestone event.
The assistants performed their assigned tasks with dignity and compassion, with a dose of judicious dispatch. There was emotion involved too, some of it plain to see if one was paying close attention.
There were more than a few tears down there on the football field and for some in the bleachers. Bless ‘em all. The Class of 2023 is history now. Every last one of ‘em.
THIS BUD’S FOR BOWSER: Here’s a novel notion: A fund-raising event for unwanted and rescued animals (many of them of the canine persuasion) combined with, glory be, a beer-tasting bonanza.
This sounds like a true win-win. It’s a “Bark n’ brewfest. The cost of this Saturday’s affair at downtown Burlingame’s Washington Park is $50. Hours are 2-5 p.m.
All proceeds will benefit the laudable work of the Peninsula Humane Society. For tickets and information call the society at (650) 340-7022. This Bud’s for Bowser.
ANOTHER ONLINE-ONLY MOVE: It’s a sign of the times. Another Peninsula publication has ceased its monthly printed version and shifted to an online-only format. Climate magazine, which is devoted to Redwood City and its immediate neighbors, is available now only via the Internet. Its website is https://climaterc.com.
You can get in touch with John Horgan by email at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.