One year into the pandemic, things are looking up. People are getting vaccinated and the county is set to move into the less restrictive “orange” tier next week. Normalcy is beginning to return. As school districts start having in-person classes, high school sports are also beginning to regain traction.
Naturally practices and games aren’t back to the proverbial “normal” they were last March, but they’re getting there. It is evident, though, that this reopening can be vastly different depending on the sport in question. For example, cheerleading practices at Hillsdale High School are almost exclusively virtual, as cheerleader Emma Yu explains. There are hourlong Zoom calls twice a week, during which the athletes learn new routines for potential future games and rallies, and only very recently have small groups of cheerleaders been able to physically return to campus for practices.
“It’s definitely been hard,” Yu said, “but I’m really happy with the way the coaches have helped us transition.”
Sports that are more no-contact, like tennis and volleyball, have it a bit better in this reopening. Both Talia Bahatt, a member of the San Mateo High School volleyball team, and Burlingame High School tennis player Kelli Eng agree their practices are quite similar to how they were before the pandemic. They are still able to practice with their teammates remaining across the net in the gym or out in the courts, but there are some definite changes too. For instance, in tennis, instead of the entire team traveling to different schools to cheer their peers on during away games, only those playing in the matches attend. Volleyball, on the other hand, doesn’t even have any games yet, and its practices were outdoors and isolated until very recently.
Aquatic sports like water polo and swimming during the pandemic are a whole different ball game. Eddy Rao, a part of San Mateo High’s swim and water polo teams, said all of the teammates still swim in the same pool, but the area has been divided into lanes, and they are separated into one player per lane to maintain social distancing. Also, unlike tennis, the swim teams do not travel to other schools for meets; rather, they perform the races in their own pools and then compare times with the other teams to discern the winner.
Regardless of their differences, every sport team implements as many safety regulations as needed to make sure the students feel protected from the virus. All students are required to remain socially distanced and wear masks as much as possible — obviously swimmers can’t wear them underwater. The athletes’ temperatures are also checked before every meetup, and they must complete surveys to ensure they have not experienced any COVID-19 symptoms and therefore pose no threat to their coaches or fellow teammates. Although such measures can be rather irritating at times — San Mateo High volleyball player Isabelle Rugg admits that the mask makes it “hard to breathe” when training — the students sacrifice comfort for the well-being of those surrounding them.
“I was a bit apprehensive of attending school practices at first, since so many different sports would be training there one after the other,” Eng said. “But I felt a lot better after I saw all of the measures being taken to protect me.”
When asked what they miss the most in this new era of athletics, the consensus is almost unanimous: the spirit and team-building that is the foundation of so many of these activities are what the new, masks-on and 6-feet-apart versions of these sports heavily lack.
“I remember how we would hang out on the bus rides to the other schools,” Rao said. “I miss that bonding.”
Despite these drawbacks, most athletes are excited to return to the sports they missed so much over the past year.
“Obviously I’m a bit disappointed that I can’t play like usual,” Bahatt said, “but I understand why the restrictions are necessary, and I’m honestly just happy that I can practice real volleyball again.”
Samidha Mishra is a junior at San Mateo High School. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
