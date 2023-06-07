These are tough times for our most exclusive and expensive Peninsula suburbs. They are under pressure.
Created in the late 19th century as prime territory for the wealthy seeking expansive, then-rural properties and relative seclusion, pricey hamlets like Woodside, Portola Valley, Hillsborough and Atherton are struggling to cope with new, strict state housing mandates.
The aim of these tough rules is to create as many relatively affordable dwelling units as possible even if it means trampling on long-standing local zoning laws that have essentially forbidden such structures within their borders.
For our insulated villages — that have taken great pride in remaining firm bastions of single-family homes on spacious lots — it’s a new and contentious world indeed.
Not long ago, according to published reports, a member of the Atherton City Council, Elizabeth Lewis, frustrated by the state’s unbending posture, voiced her view that, because of her town’s history (subdivided, leafy estate lands developed specifically for the moneyed elite), it should be regarded as “special.”
In other words, Atherton, which is recognized as having the highest median home price in the U.S. ($ 9 million), ought to get a break.
We have a distinct feeling that California’s legislators, dedicated to an aggressive Robin Hood approach to income redistribution, will be less than sympathetic to any pleas from Atherton based on its past (and, for that matter, current) real estate desires and practices.
In fact, it would be highly unlikely that they would be receptive to the “special” argument. It smacks of too much entitlement, too much privilege, whether of the dreaded, reviled white variety or something else.
In today’s class-war environment, “special” has cultural warning bells ringing all over it.
It’s not going to wash. There’s too much envy and outright resentment targeting the affluent in the once Golden State of California.
Maybe “unique” would be a better choice of words. Maybe.
HOORAY FOR PERKY POLE PERSONS: As bad news continues to flow all too frequently these days, a happy ray of sunshine managed to filter through the clouds last month.
The exotic dancers at a Southern California saloon announced they had unionized. So perky pole participants presumably will now have the option of wearing a safety harness over their designer G-strings if they so choose.
The 30 or so nearly naked employees at the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar in North Hollywood became the only unionized workers in their “profession” in the United States as new members of the Actors Equity Association.
Good for them. Long may they dangle provocatively over the bar for their appreciative customers. Lap dances optional.
FORGET ABOUT A TOUCHY TUMMY: What’s in a name? For a tidy and welcoming San Mateo cafe, its moniker can seem rather off-putting at first glance.
Barfia, located on 25th Avenue’s commercial strip west of El Camino Real, is a far cry from what its name seems to imply. A touchy tummy is not on that establishment’s menu. Not at all.
Instead, its array of enticing India-related confections, along with other more traditional tasty offerings, belies any first impressions one might harbor without an in-person investigation of its options.
It’s worth a visit. But check its hours of operation, which can be limited. And don’t worry about that name. It’s not an indication of what’s to come on your delicate insides.
NEW DIRE WARNING TO DIGEST: Can the media please give us a break, at least for awhile? We could use one around here.
Downed trees from last winter’s storms are still being removed and roofs are still being repaired all along the Peninsula
No matter. Ever-feverish news outlets are bombarding us with new and dire warnings about El Niño, the climate phenomenon that warms the Pacific Ocean and increases rainfall.
Apparently, El Niño has a very good chance of returning. Great. One more reason to become depressed. Get Dr. Phil on the line ASAP.
FILL UP THAT BMW NOW: You know you were in the beating heart of Silicon Valley when a gas station on Alameda de las Pulgas in Menlo Park was marketing regular unleaded for $6.49 per gallon last week, roughly 50% higher than more reasonable outfits in less pricey Peninsula precincts. It was ever thus.
Email: johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
