Last week, the Redwood City Council reviewed an updated design for the 901 El Camino Real project, which is largely slated for the parcels where AutoZone and two small restaurant buildings stand today.
Some months ago, the project had been presented to the City Council, but, thanks to a proposed set of land swaps, the parcels for which the project was originally designed will likely change in both shape and size. Accordingly, the developer has completely redesigned the project, in the process enlarging each of its main elements.
Much of the attention paid to the project has been on its large, multistory office building and its teen center. But these days, it’s the project’s off-site affordable apartment building that is getting most of the attention. Those apartments were going to be located near the main project, on Broadway between California Street and the Caltrain tracks. But the anticipated upgrade to Redwood City’s transit center will likely affect that site, putting pressure on this project’s developer to secure an alternate location for the apartment building. That has now been done. The new site is located at 920 Shasta St., near where Shasta Street slips beneath Middlefield Road. Today the site hosts a ministorage facility.
Although the original Broadway site was ideal from a walkability standpoint — it was immediately adjacent to Redwood City’s transit center, and would have been just one block from the Sequoia Station shopping center — this new, larger site, which allows for an additional 40 affordable apartments, is still fairly well-positioned. I spent time this week walking the area, clocking the distance from the project site to both the Target shopping center and to Costco.
Shasta Street is not often used by most Redwood City residents. But it serves as a quiet connection between the area around the Target shopping center, to the south of Woodside Road, and Main Street near Chestnut Street, to the north of Woodside Road. For those on foot or on bicycle, it is significantly safer than El Camino Real as a way to traverse Woodside Road.
The walk to Target from the project site is, according to my smartphone, just over one-third mile along good sidewalks and quiet streets. While this means that the adjacent Mi Rancho Supermarket is similarly easy to get to, in a year or two that store will likely be replaced by an already approved 72-unit condominium building. Fortunately, Target’s grocery department has grown impressively over the last few years, and can absorb some of the loss.
Having marked the distance to Target, I next set out in a different direction, this time starting at the project site and ending at Costco’s front door. Although Costco would undoubtedly be a popular destination, that walk also takes one to Outdoor Supply Hardware, Sigona’s Farmers Market, some small restaurants and Hoover School. The route involved a set of ramps alongside Woodside Road that took me up and over the Caltrain tracks, after which I followed Spruce Street to Middlefield Road. Thanks to the new crosswalks at the intersection of Middlefield Road and Woodside Road, I easily made my way to Costco from there. One-way, the trip was just over one-half mile. And I could have easily been pushing or pulling a cart; there were no stairs or other major impediments anywhere along the journey.
While I’ll admit that 920 Shasta St. is not located in one of the finer parts of Redwood City, that portion of the Stambaugh-Heller neighborhood, which contains a handful of well-maintained light industrial buildings and a number of older, more affordable, single-family homes, seems ripe with potential. While I did observe a handful of small homeless encampments, those tended to be tucked away in quiet corners, away from the sidewalks. At no time did I feel unsafe, although to be fair I am a 6-foot male, and took my walks in the middle of the day. That’s the situation today, however, and things will likely improve if the project is built. Surely this project, plus the nearby “South Main Mixed-Use” project that will likely get underway soon, will focus attention on this quiet, mostly undiscovered, part of Redwood City, to its benefit.
At first glance, 920 Shasta St. may not seem ideal for a new apartment building. However, the site is close to Main Street, El Camino Real and Chestnut Street, and their attendant shops, restaurants and parks. At just over a mile, the Caltrain station is farther than most will willingly walk, but the easily accessible buses running up and down El Camino Real go directly to and from the station. Add to that the many additional affordable apartments that this new site enables, and it seems clear that first glances can be deceptive. In most ways this site, in fact, may be ideal for a project like this.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.