My wife and I are what are termed “cord nevers”: in all the years we’ve lived in our Redwood City home, we’ve never had cable TV. Although AT&T provides us with internet and home phone service, we haven’t taken them up on their endless offers of cable TV.
Because of this, when traveling we often find ourselves checking out what cable TV has to offer, primarily watching HGTV (the Home & Garden Television channel).
As someone who loves houses and who has endured a handful of remodels, my favorite HGTV shows are those involving home rehabilitation and remodeling. Over the years I’ve come to realize that I greatly prefer shows where the hosts work with a specific client to alter a home to better suits the client’s needs, rather than “home flipping” shows in which the hosts buy, rehabilitate and then sell a home. Home flippers don’t always seem to do what’s best for the home, but instead do what is best for their bottom line. For instance, they often end up with a home with too few bathrooms, or with bedrooms that are just too small to be practical. Developers who are guided by the homeowner’s needs, on the other hand, aren’t likely to make mistakes like those.
As I walk through Redwood City’s residential neighborhood I see a lot of construction, and just from the outside I can often make a good guess as to whether, once construction is done, a given home is going to be reoccupied by its owners or put onto the market. I base my guess on the amount of work going on, and how much of the original home is being preserved. In our area, most flips involve replacing the existing house with a completely new, and significantly larger, house.
Primarily because much of the new construction and so many of the remodeling projects result in significantly larger houses, and secondarily because the style of those new homes doesn’t always fit well with their neighbors, in 2018 Redwood City began working to ensure that new and significantly remodeled single-family homes better match the character of the other homes in their immediate neighborhood. Beginning with the creation of a small set of guiding principles for such projects, in 2019 the City Council then established a limit on the ratio of the house size to the lot size that, if exceeded, triggers closer scrutiny of that project. Finally, the city hired a consultant to solicit public opinion and then establish a set of “Single Family Residential Design Guidelines” for second story additions and new two-story single-family homes. The consultant recently completed the opinion-gathering phase, and is now developing those guidelines.
A clear set of guidelines will certainly be extremely helpful to anyone in Redwood City looking to either remodel an existing home or build one from scratch. Although these will be guidelines, rather than strict rules, they should at least give developers and homeowners alike some idea of how receptive Redwood City will be to a given project proposal, and thus will help them decide whether they should attempt to undertake a given project.
Guidelines will be helpful, but creating them, I suspect, will be tricky. For one thing, the contractor has been instructed to create a single set of guidelines that covers the entire city. Given Redwood City’s wide range of single-family homes, of differing sizes, styles and ages, the guidelines may have to be fairly general to apply in all circumstances. They’ll also need to be flexible to accommodate changing family needs. Finally, times change. For instance, just because most of the houses on a block were built with small, single-car garages in an era when most families didn’t have more than one car, that doesn’t mean that larger garages should be looked down upon in our modern era, when many households now have two or more cars. Thus, guidelines shouldn’t force builders to mirror aspects of the neighborhood that don’t make sense in today’s modern world.
Hopefully, the guidelines can be general enough and flexible enough, yet still specific enough that they are more helpful than simply saying “fit in with the neighborhood.” Fortunately, these will be guidelines, rather than hard and fast rules, that can presumably be waived if a given situation warrants.
Although many of Redwood City’s more egregious projects appear to be the work of developers looking to make a tidy profit, not everyone wants to endure the remodeling process. Thus, there remains a place, even here in Redwood City, for what HGTV terms “flippers.” Fortunately, Redwood City’s new rules, and by summer its new guidelines, will apply to developers and homeowners alike. Soon we’ll see whether these are enough to spur high-quality projects that better fit into their neighborhoods.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
