The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, in concert with its elected sheriff, has opted to refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities in nearly all criminal cases involving individuals living here illegally.
It’s a sea change from the county’s posture of routine compliance only a few years ago. This decade has become a new world here. The question then becomes: Are the county’s residents, both properly documented and not, better protected now as a result of this ultra-restrictive policy?
The answer: We don’t know. In fact, it seems quite likely that we may not know. That’s because county policymakers, for a variety of reasons, are not privy to important information regarding undocumented ex-convicts released into the community in a regular, timely, proactive fashion.
If some undocumented individuals re-offend (or do so multiple times) after being set free after serving their time incarcerated, the only clear-cut mechanism to bring their status into the open for examination is a judge’s arrest warrant, according to a county ordinance approved, 4-1, by the supervisors last week, with Ray Mueller casting the lone no vote. And there is even some question about that.
For the most part, the supervisors will be operating in the dark. There will be no mandated transparency, no upfront system to analyze and digest whether the setup is working to the benefit of all of the county’s residents, here both legal and illegal. The ordinance is notably mute on that important subject.
That means the taxpaying public would be unaware as well if the sheriff does not, or cannot, present periodic updates regarding the effectiveness of the ordinance in a regular, clear, comprehensive way.
In essence, as a number of speakers described it last week during that contentious, often vitriol-laden meeting, we have become a sanctuary county along the same lines as San Francisco, Santa Clara and Los Angeles.
Under the county’s ordinance, Sheriff Christina Corpus, who is devotedly foursquare in favor of the new ordinance and its unseen ramifications, cannot make a reporting exception (to immigration officials or anyone else) involving undocumented residents charged with such heinous crimes as murder, rape and child molestation as Mueller had proposed unsuccessfully.
So the safety question now comes to the forefront with some urgency.
During last week’s meeting, board President Dave Pine said, as far as he knows, the county, which has been operating with less restrictive protocol for the last several years, has not experienced “any adverse effects as far as I’m aware.” But is he certain? Apparently, we are going forward on hope alone.
In an earlier email, he made it clear that the sheriff does not, and cannot, inquire about a suspect’s immigration status (regardless of his or her criminal history as an ex-convict). Which means getting accurate data about a re-offending undocumented individual, if any, would be virtually impossible.
What’s more, the new, tougher rules limiting county cooperation with immigration authorities to an even more stringent level increase the potential for mistakes in the realm of public safety by definition.
Learning about those possible errors, whether egregious or not, on a scheduled, public basis appears to be off the table.
Let us all hope and pray that a tragedy, which might have been prevented, does not ensue to bring this situation front and center as a result.
Of course, if one does occur, we may not know the full story anyway.
COUNTY DA HAS REMAINED SILENT: The divisive issue of San Mateo County’s relationship with federal immigration enforcement personnel and the question of public safety has permeated more than one agency at the county’s sprawling government complex in downtown Redwood City for weeks, if not months.
The Board of Supervisors and the Sheriff’s Office have been particularly affected by the debate. But the county’s top law enforcement officer, the district attorney, has been notably quiet.
Steve Wagstaffe has chosen not to take a public position one way or the other on the rules. Asked why, he said the matter is not within his official purview as he perceives it.
In effect, state and county regulations tie his hands no matter what his personal (and private) views on the subject might be.
