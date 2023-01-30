The nation was shocked. Gov. Newsom was angry. U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, kept repeating grounds for conviction. Those who live and work in Half Moon Bay can’t believe this happened. And we in San Mateo, about 30 minutes away on State Route 92, felt gun violence on a massive scale was inching closer to home.
I was bemoaning this state of affairs with a friend. We both felt we were safe in our neighborhood. No one where I live feels they need to own a gun to stay safe. But that could change. Whenever there is a mass shooting, the sales of guns increase. That’s the insane world we live in. Then I received the call. A close friend called to give me the news. He’s a member of our so called college family — we have been friends for decades. We are there for each other when a spouse dies. The majority of us are widows and widowers.
But this time it wasn’t a spouse. It was a grandchild who had been murdered. In his hometown, San Francisco. We don’t have all the details yet. We guess it was probably a robbery because his wallet and car keys were missing . None of the details will bring him back. For most, he will just be another statistic. But for his family and friends, there is a painful void in their lives which may never heal.
Some friends in a San Francisco law firm were present when a gunman stormed into their office and killed young attorneys. The 101 California St. shooting was a mass shooting on July 1, 1993.
The survivors became active in gun control legislation. I supported these efforts and collected signatures for gun control legislation. Even after so many killings, it’s impossible to get meaningful federal laws passed. Or is it?
There is some good news in San Mateo. I watched the City Council in action last week. There were no fireworks. It was all friendly and respectful. New Councilmember Rich Hedges may have made the difference but maybe not. Councilmembers expressed their individual opinions. The planning staff was in full control of the facts and need for action. There were 20 members of the audience who wished to speak. And 20 who wished to speak via Zoom.
The council adopted the housing element as required by state law. 5-0. Zach Dahl, deputy director, Community Development Department; and Eloiza Murillo-Garcia, Housing manager, led he discussions, with Christina Horrisberger, director of Community Development, providing support.
It will be submitted to Sacramento by Jan. 31.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
