In the grim aftermath of last week’s coastside massacre (the worst such episode in San Mateo County’s history), in which seven people were shot to death by a single suspect at two sites, one stark national statistic stands out again: There are an estimated 400 million guns of varying types currently in the hands of U.S. residents, citizens and noncitizens alike.
In a very real way, no matter how government authorities and their allies try to limit and control access to this vast collection of weapons, the horse is clearly out of the barn, figuratively speaking. The damage has been done.
The wording of the Second Amendment makes it very hard, if not impossible, to legally impound or restrict in any comprehensive way the vast bulk of those weapons. Certain gun-control mechanisms are helpful in nibbling on the margins, as California has shown in a limited way. But the big picture remains the same.
And we aren’t even taking note of the daily sale and acquisition of fresh firearms, legal or not.
We have created a dire situation for ourselves, dating all the way back to the best intentions of the Founding Fathers. There is no obvious formula for remedying it to any significant degree.
For perspective, law enforcement authorities have pointed out that the coastside suspect acquired his pistol legally. Furthermore, California has some of the toughest gun-control laws in the nation. They couldn’t prevent the Half Moon Bay nightmare or any of the others plaguing the state already in 2023.
We can understand the despair and anger and the natural hope for solutions (some constitutional, some not) as the gun-related death count mounts but that’s the sorry truth of the matter.
We are indeed trapped, no doubt about it. Small wonder law-abiding residents seek to arm themselves for their own and their families’ personal protection. That may be a last resort but it’s surely a logical decision under the dangerous and well-documented circumstances.
By the way, the situation wasn’t eased in the slightest by the woeful and ill-timed performance of our governor last week on the coastside.
Instead of trying to be a calming influence even as he expressed reasonable concern initially, he then chose to adopt the abrasive, counterproductive mantle of a divisive, partisan politician intent on inflaming passions, blaming Second Amendment advocates, politicians he disagrees with and the court system itself for gun-related deaths.
It was an appalling display of blatant pandering and politicizing at its worst in the wake of a terrible tragedy. The traumatized families of the coastal victims, co-workers and those who live on the coastside and beyond deserved better.
NO LACK OF SUDS AT SNAPDRAGON: Major college football is big business. Schools go where the money is. Hence the looming departure of both UCLA and USC east to become members of the Big Ten Conference where the bucks flow in more profitable gushers.
The schools will be leaving their western brethren in the Pac 12 Conference for more lucrative climes, mainly courtesy of generous TV cash that seems to know few limits. So what will replace these two out here on the Left Coast?
San Diego State, for one, is itching to join the Pac 12 party. It has made no bones about its desire to become associated with a big-time athletic conference. Its policymakers are salivating at the very idea.
They are showcasing their sparkling, new football stadium to entice Pac 12 officials into a marriage of mutual convenience. One of the facility’s serious talking points: Beer spigots everywhere you look.
As the self-proclaimed “Capital of Craft,” San Diego County is reportedly home to 150 microbreweries, all peddling variations on the same timeless, alcohol-based theme.
San Diego State’s Snapdragon Stadium has been designed with that touted virtue in mind. According to head football coach Brady Hoke in published comments, “There’s more bars in that stadium than there are in most cities.”
The devoted more-the-merrier suds crowd, take note. Come to think about it, maybe the school could institute a minor in designated driver etiquette. Go, Aztecs — hey, this Bud’s for you.
