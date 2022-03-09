Sorry to learn of the passing of Alan Quale, a former reporter and editor at the now-defunct San Mateo Times until its sale 26 years ago. A Montana native, he died at his San Mateo home last month at age 78.
As part of his retirement after working in Silicon Valley during his post-journalism years, he began to write books. “My Dakota” and “Replacements: Endless War and the Men Sent to Fight It” were two that he had published. Both were based on his own personal experiences.
The latter was especially poignant. It is a moving account of his two years serving in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, much of it in Southeast Asian combat zones.
It is a harrowing tale and lays bare the tragedy of war and its aftermath. Al said he wrote the book “with less despair and more reflection” years later. In a very real sense, he said, work on the book was therapeutic.
Those of us who knew Al understood that he continued to be affected by what he saw and did during that conflict for many years. We didn’t talk with him about it. But we knew.
One particularly stark episode in “Replacements” (Al’s main job was to bring fresh troops, ammunition, weapons and supplies to the combat zone) involved an attack by enemy forces on bunkers occupied by American and South Vietnamese soldiers.
It was chaotic, claustrophobic, bloody and devastating; none of the young Viet troops in their bunker survived.
Somehow, Al was able to overcome that period in his life and get on with his career. It wasn’t always easy. The memories and nightmares later were bad. He said the night terrors were always the same. They involved the war, death and unspeakable fear. They went on for far too long.
But he married and had two sons, both grown men now. He wrote that it was his wife, Kathleen, who eventually helped him to get rid of the nightmares once and for all.
Al was a war veteran but didn’t mention the trauma he endured in the late 1960s — until publication of “Replacements.” He said he preferred to be “as anonymous as possible, a veteran without a past.”
A family ceremony of remembrance will be private.
OOPS, GUINNESS NOT INCLUDED: Got a hankering for a tradi-tional St. Patrick’s Day meal and prefer not to cook or dine out? The South San Francisco Women’s Club may have an answer for you.
The club is providing a complete corned beef and cabbage meal (sorry, Guinness not included) as a drive-thru pickup on March 19 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. The cost is $22 per plate, with all proceeds benefiting the work of the club.
Checks can be made out to the club and mailed to P.O. Box 455, South San Francisco, 94083-0455. For more particulars, you can call the club at (650) 873-8030. The deadline to secure a plate (or plates) is March 10. The club is located at 470 Grand Ave.
CAPUCHINO PRINCIPAL IS LEAVING: Capuchino High School principal Jesse Boise has announced that he is leaving that administrative post at the close of the 2021-22 academic year. He has been serving Capuchino, the San Bruno community and the San Mateo Union High School District in the North County school’s top leadership position since 2018.
A SORBONNE WITH NIPPER NAPS: Is there a better name for a kiddies’ preschool than San Mateo’s Petite Sorbonne? Attaching itself (at least in name) to the world renowned Sorbonne in Paris has to be a public perception plus. After all, the French university has been turning out learned graduates since the 13th century, albeit sans naptime and cookies. Can’t argue with that.
BURLINGAME RESTAURANT ROULETTE: The vacant Sixto’s Cantina location on Burlingame Avenue (where the old Bit of England bar had resided for decades) will be taken by Stella Alpina Osteria in the fall, according to a spokesman for the Italian dining option currently located a block away on Chapin Avenue.
You can get in touch with John Horgan by email at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
