San Mateo Mayor Amourence Lee is scheduled to deliver the State of the City address at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center tonight.
She has the opportunity to do something extraordinary for her city, if she chooses to — if she is capable of doing so.
She can acknowledge her role in the controversy that has surrounded her mayoralty, including the baseless accusations that improper lobbying occurred when the City Council was trying to fill a vacant seat. She can acknowledge that her own actions were damaging to the city’s well-being, and constitute an astonishing betrayal of people who were her friends and supporters. She can acknowledge she misinterpreted the Brown Act governing public conduct of councilmembers. She can acknowledge that she unnecessarily damaged the reputation of a public-minded individual whose sole sin was to seek the vacant seat in opposition to someone Lee wanted. She can acknowledge that the accusations she made — which led to an investigation by the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office that nothing illegal occurred — was unwise and amounted to troubling mischief.
Here is the truly extraordinary part: She can say she is sorry.
And then, perhaps, she can be believed when she says, as she told the Daily Journal’s Curtis Driscoll, “Our community is eager to put this behind us and focus on the people’s business.”
She needs to do so not only for the practical reality that the city continues to be deeply divided over her, even as the council begins to wrestle with some of the most important matters it will face, including the sweeping Hillsdale project and the selection of a new city manager.
She also needs to do so for the stark political reality that the steadfast opposition to her recall is beginning to unravel.
On Wednesday, the Executive Board of the San Mateo County Central Labor Council asked that its stated opposition to the Lee recall be removed from the mayor’s personal website. “While the Labor Council remains opposed to the recall on the grounds that recalls are wasteful, expensive and rarely effective, we do not wish to appear supportive of your recent actions,” Labor Council leader Julie Lind wrote to Lee. Lind described Lee’s assertions to the district attorney as “troubling to say the least” and objected to her “use of the DA as a weapon against an individual’s First Amendment right to petition their government.”
Indeed, Lee continues to maintain there is proof she was lobbied about the appointment, as though, somehow, this is improper. In fact, people lobby councilmembers all the time, including, undoubtedly, Mayor Lee. It is odd, by the way, that the only lobbying to which she objected was for a single applicant for the vacant seat. Lee made no mention of lobbying for anyone else, which seems unlikely.
U.S. Rep. Kevin Mullin, who has stood with Lee over the mayor’s appointment and against the recall, has asked that Lee remove from her website his quote in her support. Like the labor folks, he still opposes the recall, but he wants to do so in a less prominent way.
State Sen. Josh Becker followed suit on Wednesday, sending a note to Lee that read: “Please remove me from the No on Recall website. At this time I want to focus on passing good legislation and a state budget that accurately reflects our shared values, rather than be drawn into local City of San Mateo issues.”
All of which should signal to Mayor Lee that her strategy thus far — ride it out, act as if everything is normal — is not working.
By the way, her anti-recall postings continue to state one outright falsehood and another bizarre assertion. The first is that the recall election will cost $1 million. It will cost between $609,000 and $730,800, according to widely reported statements from local elections officials. The difference may be negligible, but it is the difference between accuracy and misrepresentation. The bizarre assertion is that the recall advocates are anti-abortion. If it were not such a vicious accusation, it would be laughable. The five ex-mayors in support of the recall are all on record as unequivocally pro-choice. Why even bring this up except to cloud the debate?
All of which makes the basic point — she can change the nature and tenor of the city discourse. She can truly be the one “to put this behind us.”
Public apologies, on top of everything else, are good politics. People understand mistakes. We make them all the time. People can be remarkably forgiving in the face of a genuine apology.
Unfortunately, Mayor Lee continues to position herself as a victim of oppositional forces. It is not working. It is not good for her colleagues, the city or the public she serves.
It will be hard. As I said at the top, it will be extraordinary.
It would be an act of true leadership.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
