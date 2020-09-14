Brush up on your alphabet to sort out the two development initiatives before San Mateo voters this November. San Mateo, a charter city, has determined controversial growth issues at the ballot box. But this time, the entire City Council agreed future development should be addressed by the general plan, with community hearings and input. The general plan update was halted midway because of the virus and is on hold.
Measure H, overwhelmingly approved by voters in 1991, amended the city’s general plan to limit heights to 55 feet in most parts of the city and density to 50 units per acre. Its goals — protect the suburban look and single-family home neighborhoods and put strict limits on development. It expired in 2005. In 2004, the council put the renewed version on the ballot as Measure P which would be in effect until 2020. Meanwhile, Measure P proponents were anxious to renew before it expired and before the city’s extensive general plan review was complete. They started gathering signatures in 2018. The measure cited the Election Day as November 2019. But state law had changed all local elections to even years. The next San Mateo election would be in November 2020. So the council voted unanimously to put the measure on the ballot as Measure Y but at the same time voted to oppose it. Measure Y, if passed, would go into effect immediately and be in place until 2030.
Some community members decided the only way to stop Y was to put another measure on the ballot — Measure R and it would not go into effect until 2021 and would be in effect until 2031. R provides the same height limits and densities as P except in three areas near the Caltrain stations: downtown, Hayward Park and Hillsdale where increased heights and densities would be determined by the general plan. Also like P, it defines other areas of the city where heights could go up to 75 feet but, unlike P, it would not require the developer to provide a community benefit which in the past has been a major source of improvements. R is very important to the Hillsdale Shopping Center which knows the days of big shopping centers are limited.
Often the best way to gauge a ballot measure is to see who is signing for and against. Signing the ballot measure for Y: Karen Herrel, former planning commissioner and original Measure H supporter; Michael Weinhauer, Central Neighborhood Association; Richard Neve, Fiesta Gardens Neighborhood Association; Maxine Terner, former planning commissioner and original Measure H backer; Lisa Taner, Hillsdale Beresford Neighborhood Association; and Dr. Al Landucci, longtime San Mateo resident. Signers for R: Larry Ivich, general manager of the Hillsdale Shopping Center; San Mateo Mayor Joe Goethals; Shara Watkins, board member of the San Mateo Foster City Elementary School District; Richard Hedges, delegate, San Mateo United Homeowners and labor leader; John Tastor, Housing Leadership Council; and Cheryl Angeles, San Mateo Area Chamber of Commerce.
The City Council also put Measure R on the ballot but took no action to support or oppose. The candidates running for re-election include two sitting members of the council, Diane Papan and Amourence Lee, who joined their colleagues in voting to oppose Y. For now, they are remaining neutral on R. So is challenger Lisa Diaz Nash, who has not decided whether to support or oppose either initiative at this stage. Meanwhile, Vice Mayor Eric Rodriguez, the most neighborhood friendly member of the council, is staying neutral on R while Councilman Rick Bonilla is supporting it. It will be interesting to see if the candidates will eventually take a stand on R and if Nash will take a stand on either initiative. After all, this is critical for voters to know. Measure R will have big dollars, and the support of housing advocates, the local Democratic Party and labor. Measure Y will have lawn signs and the support of most neighborhood associations. It’s a tough call over which initiative will predominate in a heated presidential election when Trump has made the suburbs and development a campaign issue. Many members of the original Measure H campaign remain on board but there have been a few defectors. State Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo, for one. But he has not endorsed R. And the San Mateo United Homeowners which represents all homeowner associations in the city has not come out in support of Y. They supported measures H and P in the past. If you are still alphabet confused, the city has the full texts of both measures, the signers for and against on its website. Read all.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
Editor's note: This column has been changed to correct an error. Height limits in most parts of the city are currently 55 feet.
I do not know how you write this article without mentioning No on Y. The No on Y position is a significant group. To only talk about the Yes groups confuses and obfuscates the issue.
You got to wonder why the San Mateo City Council wants to confuse the voter in their city so badly. If a candidate for city can't make up their mind on such an important issue as this then they should not be given your vote. It's time we vote for candidates who can take a strong position before an election, not after it. Question who wants to change our city and you need to understand why they want to.
