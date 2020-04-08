Even though the following authors hadn’t experienced our coronavirus pandemic when they wrote their books, and they refer mostly to single loners, much of what they write is relevant to the “shelter-in-place” edict.
In 2009, Jacqueline Olds, M.D. and Richard S. Schwartz, M.D. published their book, “The Lonely American.” They wrote about the way so many Americans were living their lives in a way that negatively affected their physical health, caused children’s emotional problems, substance abuse and even global warming.
“According to the 2004 General Social Survey, one out of four Americans talked to no one about something of importance to them during the last six months. The 2000 U.S. census revealed that more people are living alone today than at any other time in history — fully 25% of households consist of one person only.”
I would like to ask them what they would have to say about the current “shelter-in-place” directive. The first question would be about what kinds of psychological effects it is having on individuals and families including the potential fear and anxiety suffered by all who are effected by this unprecedented tragedy and the insecurity about how long it will last.
Hopefully, the “shelter-in-place” order, though necessary, will come to an end before long, but it has already produced serious consequences for nearly everyone. The unprecedented cutback on employment opportunities resulting from the closing of schools, many businesses, restaurants, many retail stores, etc. and the result that many people now have no income, the fear of being infected, and the uncertainty of what may lie ahead can be very disturbing.
When you think about the fear and anxiety this situation causes adults, the many sudden changes in their lives must be much worse for children. Why is school closed? Why can’t we play with our friends? Why do we have to wash our hands so often? Why do we all have to stay in the house all or the time? Why do we have to be so careful about what we touch?
Of course, the way these things are explained to children and their age can make a big difference in the level of their fear and anxiety and what they hear from other sources like TV, but even most adults are very fearful and anxious which, of course, is picked up by the children. This intrusion on their lives will, of course, depending on how long it lasts and how severe it becomes, influence their outlook on life for many years to come, if not longer.
About social isolation, Olds and Schwartz wrote that: “The more we stay in, the more we live in a frightening world.” They describe two worrisome effects of cocooning which is the family version of social isolation (by choice or because of, say, a frightening virus). Seems this applies to today’s dilemma. “Young children are already watching their parents very closely to see how they (the children) are doing. Parents who are also nervously watching, searching for the smallest sign that their children are not doing well, are likely to raise anxious children.”
“Social connection itself appears to have direct effects on human biology.” They quote a “vast body of research” that resulted in the conclusion that “positive social relationships are second only to genetics in predicting health and longevity in humans.” It’s important that we revive our involvement with friends, relatives and our community.
In his book, “How Your Unconscious Mind Rules Your Behavior,” Leonard Mlodinow explains: “The connection between social pain and physical pain illustrates the links between our emotions and the physiological process of the body. Social rejection doesn’t just cause emotional pain, it affects our physical being. In fact, social relationships are so important to humans that a lack of social connection constitutes a major risk factor for health, rivaling even the effects of smoking, high blood pressure, obesity and lack of physical activity.”
Olds and Schwartz agree with Mlodinow plus adding a few more negative possibilities: “Finally, we looked at the consequences of social disconnection which turn out to be both extensive and remarkably diverse. Social isolation reduces happiness, health and longevity. It increases aggression. It increases substance abuse. It correlates with increasing rates of violent crime. It probably reduces the effectiveness of democratic government. And it squanders the world’s resources in environmentally damaging ways.”
Since 1984, Dorothy Dimitre has written more than 1,000 columns for various local newspapers. Her email address is gramsd@aceweb.com.
