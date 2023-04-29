“You’re fired!”
I’m not sure Tucker Carlson expected to hear these words from Fox News. The two are mutually exclusive in my mind — love him, hate him, or choose to ignore his existence, we can all agree that Carlson has become a staple on prime-time cable news.
When my teacher handed me his phone with “Carlson Ousted” splayed across the screen, I cannot lie: A gleeful gasp escaped my throat. “It’s a win for journalism,” I told my mom at dinner, as if this man alone blurred the line between news and political commentary.
There is a clip from the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election that I distinctly remember; Carlson, joined by a few other anchors, attempted to explain Trump’s electoral dominance despite numerous predictions of his defeat. Carlson said something along the lines of “We just don’t understand the country we preside over.”
I will not pretend to agree with Carlson’s politics. My vehement disagreement with the hatred he masks as “conservatism” radiates from my bones. But I am not here to debate. In this sole line, Tucker and I are in alignment (albeit for very different reasons): We don’t understand this country or the people around us.
Maybe that’s why political commentary has become a staple in American politics, It’s an attempt to wrap our heads around a complex system that elects even more complex people. The problem is that it’s changing the dynamic of political discourse nationally.
A wise person hypothesized that people are drawn to Carlson’s show (and its equivalent on other major networks) because we, as humans, are lazy. We don’t want to formulate our own opinions. I agree. It’s easy to follow a line of reasoning curated for the viewer’s consumption.
Why think for yourself if a seemingly more researched path is placed before you?
Another possibility is that political commentary on cable news is a newfound form of entertainment. I will admit I’ve welcomed Rachel Maddow and Trevor Noah into my screening habits. These two pundits exist in the same sphere of commentary as Carlson, with vastly different political leanings.
These shows can be funny, and the hosts are engaging but, honestly, I don’t think news should be considered “entertainment” or spoon-fed to the public in digestible comedy, as much as I love SNL’s “Weekend Update.” The news is a vessel that helps us connect more deeply with our reality, and therein arises the issue: Political commentary is not news. There’s nothing wrong with its existence; in fact, it is a form of accountability and, therefore, a crucial pillar of democracy. The danger lies in relying on it as the only place to get the facts, which many viewers do.
We turn to the commentary of our choice because we’re tired of watching the news. I get it, it’s not easy to wake up to violence and uncertainty on a screen each morning. However, I’d argue that when we let pundits mobilize their viewers with anger (as we saw in Carlson’s coverage of the Jan. 6 riots), we remove any productive discourse from political conversation.
Commentary is essential, whether from Tucker Carlson, John Oliver, Sean Hannity or Melissa Harris-Perry. Opinions are important. These mediums originated to provide new lenses into the inner workings of our world, to help us better understand all that is news. Now we internalize and accept these perspectives from our living room couches instead of bringing a critical eye to political conversations.
Cable news may have gotten rid of one bad apple, but we’re still craving a crisp bite of fully-formulated narratives. I vow to try and read the news first instead.
Chesney Evert is a senior at Carlmont High School in Belmont. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
