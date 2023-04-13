The data continues to draw my attention even though I am not really a data-driven kind of person.
The data in this case is about time that has passed, and this is another minor surprise since I try not to dwell on the past. As Satchel Paige famously said, “Don’t look back, something may be gaining on you.”
According to its website, the Motorcycle Mechanics Institute in Avondale, Arizona, offers a program for certification as a motorcycle technician. They offer classes in Yamaha, Honda and late model Harley-Davidson. The program takes 48 weeks.
Last Friday, my son, Alex, graduated from the program. Depending on how you count, it took him 48 weeks, or it took him 85 weeks or it took him 171 weeks, the latter translating into a neat 1,200 days or three-and-a-half years.
There you go. Data.
More than a year and a half ago, I wrote a column about Alex going back to MMI following a life-threatening motorcycle accident that left him unconscious for several days. His injuries included a shattered left orbital bone, broken ribs and a dissected carotid artery that had caused a minor stroke.
The big one was traumatic brain injury. If he had not been wearing a helmet, he would have died.
As I sat alongside his hospital bed, I hoped, first, that he would open his eyes and, a day or two later, give a thumbs up, and another day or two later, that he would speak. Ultimately, as you might expect, I wondered, if he would walk again, if he would recover, and what that would that look like. The doctors and nurses at the hospital Critical Care Unit were understandably cautious as they tried to temper my own desperate desire to over-interpret the meaning of every incremental sign of progress.
But I will never forget the brain injury doctor in charge of his case saying to me one day, unprompted, that Alex would “make it all the way back.” I grabbed at this like a drowning man lunging for a life preserver.
Fast forward past the remaining days in the CCU, and then weeks in a rehab hospital, followed by weeks of rehab at home, and less than a year after his accident, he was back at MMI.
Too soon, it turned out. He admitted he was struggling to handle the work and he had to drop out. Then, he had a second motorcycle accident — not as serious as the first one, but he sustained some hefty road rash on his left arm and a concussion.
He had to drop out again. He came back home and tried to come to grips with some of the lingering impacts of his brain injury.
Still, he never gave up.
We live in a land of high expectations, full of college applications, first choices, reach schools and unrelenting ambition. School is not, never was, for Alex, and I am grateful he found something that works for him, even inspires him. Something around which he can build a career and make a life.
Anyway, just about a year ago, he packed up and drove — in a car — back to MMI, to an apartment a short distance from the campus. They had moved miles away to a new location. But he made his way through. When the car quit on him, he rode his bike. When that proved too tenuous amid the looney drivers of the Phoenix area, he took the bus for two hours each way.
And, finally, only four days before his 30th birthday, after incidents and accidents, any of which could have derailed him completely, he walked up on the stage, was handed his certificate, and smiled a smile you could have seen from space.
A handful of his classmates had some idea of what he had been through and it was heartening to see some of them seek him out for a special moment of congratulations.
His student advisor, Stevi Reed, who stuck with him through all these ups and downs, had retired, but she came back for the ceremony — just to see him, she said. Alex broke down.
Now, through the school, he is applying for jobs as a Harley technician in places as far-flung as Arkansas, Montana, Idaho, and as near as Sacramento.
It is tempting to worry that it will be hard for him to find a job, that a move to somewhere unknown to him will be unduly challenging.
But, compared to what?
Alex made a point of posing for a photo with his favorite teacher. When I introduced myself, he said, “Alex has a lot of heart.”
Damn right.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.