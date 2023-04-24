Is it all quiet on the western front, that is the area in San Mateo west of Highway 101? For a time it was. The two councilmembers who live in Baywood and Sunnybrae neighborhoods represent the so-called moderate wing of the council. The two who live in North Central and Beresford (but formerly in North Central) represent the progressive wing. The fifth and newest member resides in Harbortown close to Foster City. They were making an effort to play nice and it was working.
This followed a tumultuous period when the usual peaceful transition to a new mayor was upended when the vote was 2-2 in a four member council. When a fifth member was finally appointed the tie was broken and Amourence Lee, who lives in North Central, was elected as mayor. Then came the San Mateo County district attorney’s report on alleged inappropriate behavior in selecting the mayor with false testimony about that process.
Mayor Lee had dramatically displayed a name on a sheet of paper, naming that person as the one who was trying to secure votes. That accusation was false, according to the DA’s report. The report also revealed that Mayor Lee had thrown her friends and colleagues under the bus to ward off attacks on her own performance. Now she has lost many friends and supporters, but not all. Councilmember Adam Loraine is a steadfast Lee defender.
At last week’s City Council meeting, when the main event was the city’s housing plan, that discussion had to wait until more than a dozen speakers showed up to speak on an item not on the agenda — the D.A.’s report. Most of the speakers asked that Mayor Lee resign and if not, the council should censure her. There is no city policy on how to censure a councilmember and Mayor Lee showed no interest in resigning. Instead, the council majority has asked that the DA’s report be on the council agenda for the next meeting which is May 1. There is still a recall petition waiting for signatures but that effort will probably not be successful.
Mayor Lee still has her supporters. In her home district of North Central, she remains extremely popular and will no doubt get re-elected via district elections next year. If the vote were to have remained citywide, she might not fare so well. She has lost many of her political supporters at higher levels of government. My attempts to reach Mayor Lee were unsuccessful.
Some residents are not willing to let this go. They don’t like the mayor or her housing policies. It seems it will be noisy on the western front for some time. Not good for San Mateo or the council. Unlike some other cities, San Mateo has tried to display amity on the dais, no matter what councilmembers really thought of each other. And this unpleasantness could not come at a worse time. The city is recruiting for a new city manager. Many worthy candidates might not want to walk into this mess.
Some progressive Democrats in Congress are pushing for U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who has been absent because of a bad case of shingles, to retire now. She has already promised to retire at the end f her term. If she does, Gov. Gavin Newsom will have to pick her replacement. There are already three contenders for the seat and there probably will be more. To date, it’s Congressman Adam Schiff, supported by Nancy Pelosi; Congresswoman Barbara Lee; and Congresswoman Katie Porter. If the governor appoints a replacement, he may likely pick a caretaker candidate who promises not to run for the seat, given the primary is already underway.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs in the Monday editions. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
