Is it all quiet on the western front, that is the area in San Mateo west of Highway 101? For a time it was. The two councilmembers who live in Baywood and Sunnybrae neighborhoods represent the so-called moderate wing of the council. The two who live in North Central and Beresford (but formerly in North Central) represent the progressive wing. The fifth and newest member resides in Harbortown close to Foster City. They were making an effort to play nice and it was working.

sue lempert

This followed a tumultuous period when the usual peaceful transition to a new mayor was upended when the vote was 2-2 in a four member council. When a fifth member was finally appointed the tie was broken and Amourence Lee, who lives in North Central, was elected as mayor. Then came the San Mateo County district attorney’s report on alleged inappropriate behavior in selecting the mayor with false testimony about that process.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription