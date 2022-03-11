I envy the people who aren’t affected by Russia’s needless war on Ukraine. Hundreds, if not thousands, have been killed by the hands of authoritarianism, also known as Vladimir Putin. Over a million Ukrainian refugees have headed west to their neighboring countries for shelter and protection, where they have been received with open doors. The displacement of Ukrainians is a humanitarian crisis, and the EU is doing right by them. However, not all refugees are equal.
Numerous reports have shown that foreigners who chose to make Ukraine their home are not welcomed. People of color, like Yemenis, Afghans and folks from across the African continent that have attempted to flee or receive emergency services, have been met with discrimination. So much so that United Nations officials have stepped in, and the European Union is trying to set up a system that will also allow non-Ukrainian refugees coming from Ukraine to enter under the same regime.
It’s clear that not all lives matter. So when will all lives matter? Every single person being displaced because of war and violence should be received with open arms and given the opportunity to live in humane housing, safe and sustainable communities, with access to resources. Our fellow humans have that right.
My friend, Vadym, is on the front line in Ukraine. He escaped Kyiv after walking three hours to a nearby town. Now, he’s supporting the Ukrainian Army. I asked him to share a message for us with me and he said, “I am Ukrainian. We are strong and fighting for peace in the world. This is not just our war. We need people from all over the world.” As I read his words, I got goosebumps. This is not just Ukraine’s war. This is a fight for democracies everywhere. Protecting Ukraine’s democracy is also protecting ours.
Seeing the images of Ukrainian civilians protecting their democracy is inspiring to say the least, but simultaneously heartbreaking. It is a reminder that our democracies are fragile and must be nurtured and taken care of. Each of us has the responsibility to care for our democracy. We do this by voting, and also making sure everyone has the right to vote; by speaking up and also making sure everyone gets a chance to speak; by tolerating, even those we fundamentally disagree with; and by protecting the most vulnerable, underrepresented and underserved.
We must do everything we can to stop the chipping away of our democracy and freedom at home. Since 2020, hundreds of bills have been passed that make it harder for people to vote under the guise of voter protection. This week, Florida passed a bill to prevent any discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms. Mississippi passed a bill that prevents women and girls from accessing safe abortions, with no exceptions, after 15 weeks of pregnancy — directly challenging Roe v. Wade. Florida is headed in the same direction. Gov. Abbott of Texas is going after trans children and their caretakers. Our ex-president and his followers continue to push the Big Lie and undermine our duly elected president. When I take a step back and look at our community, our local differences seem like pesky sibling squabbles about who gets to ride shotgun. Let us unite around our commonalities and our desire for a better home.
Let Ukraine serve as a reminder of what we have and what we have to lose. Together, we can create a world in which all lives matter.
Rudy Espinoza Murray is a father, husband, Redwood City resident and community organizer. He is a co-founder of the San Mateo County Farmworker Affairs Coalition and a Director of the San Mateo County Resource Conservation District Board.
