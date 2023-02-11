Much of our local news lately has been about housing elements, and for good reason. Cities were required to adopt an updated housing element for the years 2023-2031 by Jan. 31, something many cities failed to do. Missing the deadline is painful. It costs cities much of their ability to deny certain proposed housing projects.
A housing element, in case you aren’t familiar, is the portion of a city’s general plan that outlines how much additional housing will be needed for those earning at varying income levels, and identifies how the city intends to guide the creation of that housing. Just how much needs to be created over the housing element’s eight-year period is based largely on a set of goals known as Regional Housing Needs Allocation, imposed on the city from above. The RHNA numbers specify the amount of housing, at a minimum, the city must generate for each income level through its housing element.
Some Bay Area communities have resisted the housing element process. For instance, from what I’ve read, it appears residents of some of the Bay Area’s wealthier communities would prefer not to have much, if any, affordable housing built where they live. Fortunately, many of their community leaders understand that unless they produce a plan meeting the assigned goals in a manner the state deems truly achievable, their community will be out of compliance and they’ll lose much of their control over residential development.
While some communities have stuck their heads in the sand, or have done the absolute bare minimum, others, such as Redwood City, have done quite the opposite. One need only drive around Redwood City to realize it has a problem that cannot be ignored. Fortunately, for some time now, Redwood City’s leaders have known just how desperately the city needs more housing, especially at the lowest levels of affordability. Accordingly, two years ago, they began the process of developing the city’s housing element — before they even knew what the city’s final RHNA allocations would be. Numerous public meetings not only garnered community input but also allowed the city to reveal its thinking as the plan was being refined. It was a lot of work, but it enabled Redwood City to develop a housing element that was deemed to meet the statutory requirements of State Housing Element Law weeks before the Jan. 31 deadline. Once it is officially adopted (which the City Council plans to do at its meeting next Monday) and submitted to the state, Redwood City will be in compliance with state law and will retain control of housing development within the city.
In the year 2020, Redwood City had 31,536 housing units (single-family homes, condominiums, apartments, mobile homes and the like), 2,369 more than in 2010. If, over the next eight years, the city meets its assigned RHNA goals, it will have gained an additional 4,588 housing units. But Redwood City understands the magnitude of the problem it is trying to solve, and knows that, by aiming higher, it can greatly increase the odds of actually meeting its goals. Accordingly, it has targeted 153% of the RHNA numbers, for a whopping 7,023 new housing units in total.
If all goes to plan, 21% of the new housing will be for those earning no more than half of San Mateo County’s area median income, 19% will be for those earning 50-80% of the AMI, and 20% will be for those earning 80-120% of the AMI. The remaining 40% will be market-rate housing for those earning above the 120% level. In reality, of course, the totals and the mix will surely be different. In the just completed RHNA period, for instance, Redwood City saw the creation of more market-rate housing, but less affordable housing, than it had been assigned (the city did exceed its overall RHNA goal). By setting its sights so much higher than what has been assigned for the current period, though, the hope is that all assigned RHNA goals will be reached, if not exceeded.
At the recent meeting, in which the Redwood City Planning Commission unanimously recommended that the City Council adopt the amended general plan (which includes the new housing element), several commissioners publicly stated just how proud they were of Redwood City for not shirking its duty and for going above and beyond in an attempt to provide sufficient housing for Redwood City residents of all stripes.
Although I was not there in person, I cheered as I watched from home. Redwood City is by no means perfect but, in this instance, I, too, am proud of the city’s choice to aim high. Oh, and for those wondering if this plan is achievable, given the projects already in the pipeline, Redwood City seems to have a solid chance of meeting, if not exceeding, its RHNA goals, at least.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
