Greg Wilson

Greg Wilson

Much of our local news lately has been about housing elements, and for good reason. Cities were required to adopt an updated housing element for the years 2023-2031 by Jan. 31, something many cities failed to do. Missing the deadline is painful. It costs cities much of their ability to deny certain proposed housing projects.

A housing element, in case you aren’t familiar, is the portion of a city’s general plan that outlines how much additional housing will be needed for those earning at varying income levels, and identifies how the city intends to guide the creation of that housing. Just how much needs to be created over the housing element’s eight-year period is based largely on a set of goals known as Regional Housing Needs Allocation, imposed on the city from above. The RHNA numbers specify the amount of housing, at a minimum, the city must generate for each income level through its housing element.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription