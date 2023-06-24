When the school year ended last month, I gave handwritten letters to each of my teachers. As a junior in high school, I wanted to recognize the especially significant role these educators played in shaping my future. I also, selfishly, wanted them to remember me; I was coming back next year, of course, but there is no guarantee that I will see them on campus again.
I don’t mean to be alarmist — each of my teachers is a cherished and valued member of our school community. But teacher burnout is real, and our county is not immune from the nationwide shortage of educators. Between 2019 and 2021, about 233,000 teachers — or 7% of public school educators — left the profession, according to the Government Accountability Office. Data from the California State Teachers’ Retirement System recorded that teacher retirements increased by 26% during the first year of the pandemic. Last spring, my school paper devoted an entire page of our Senior Issue to departing teachers — some were retiring, others were moving, and a few were pursuing alternative career paths. And every fall, it takes a two-page spread to profile all of the new teachers at Burlingame High School; this year, there were 10.
The same problem plagues Burlingame Intermediate School. When I scrolled through the staff directory at my former middle school, I recognized very few of the teachers. In the three years since I graduated, the vast majority have moved to more affordable parts of California, found new jobs or retired.
In the process, students are losing invaluable mentors and role models. My seventh grade English and social science teacher was the first educator who took my classmates and I seriously — she graded us rigorously, engaged with our opinions in class discussions, and drilled us on Latin stems, grammar rules and MLA citations. It is not an overstatement to say that I owe my success in high school to her class. I had a leg up on my peers in our advanced placement world history course because she taught us about world religions and pre-colonial societies. I could cite my sources for English papers in my sleep, while my classmates turned to unreliable online generators. But that teacher left after my seventh grade year to pursue a role outside of the classroom in a different school district.
On the other hand, when teachers do stay, they can continue to play a powerful and positive role in students’ lives. In fact, my friends still go back each year to visit their sixth grade humanities teacher to catch up on academic pursuits and wax nostalgic for the carefree days of middle school. But in most cases, former students lose a foundational mentor, and future students never even get the chance to benefit from their guidance.
My next question was obvious: If teachers are leaving a wealthy, high-achieving public school, how are they surviving in an environment without resources or support? They’re not.
Take Micaela DeSimone, for example. Teaching is in her blood. DeSimone’s father was a guidance counselor for 30 years, she recounted in a recent segment of PBS NewsHour’s “Brief but Spectacular” series. But as a sixth grade educator at a charter school in Queens, DeSimone’s last few years have been untenable. Navigating the COVID-19 pandemic demanded that teachers learn a whole new job. But her students often lacked the resources — laptops, hot spots, individual parental support — to make that novel learning system work. Coming back to school was no better — teachers were expected to educate struggling students and enforce ever-changing public health rules and regulations. When her pleas for funding were ignored, DeSimone chose to leave the profession.
“I'm mourning the loss of a life I expected, and I am mourning the loss of a future I'd always imagined for myself,” she admitted.
I don’t think California’s short-term solutions — grants to help promote teacher credentialing, mainly — will solve the underlying issue: Teachers don’t want to stay in a profession where they are underpaid, undervalued and under-supported. Increasing the number of teachers who enter the classroom is not a sustainable solution when educators are still leaving the profession in droves. These developments present a facade of stability that won’t last, and high turnover does no good for students or for teachers — it keeps educators from forming lasting relationships with the students they teach and the communities they work in.
But there are legislative proposals that could make a tangible and permanent difference in California’s teaching. Last year’s state budget, for instance, boosted funding for underserved school districts with the express purpose of aiding retention and hiring efforts. Separately, the Golden State teacher grant program provides up to $20,000 to students who agree to teach in schools suffering from the worst shortages. And, just a few weeks ago, state Sen. Anthony Portantino’s legislation to increase grant awards for candidates and bring retired teachers back to the profession passed the California Senate — a testament to the state’s dedication to finding long-term policy solutions to this crisis.
I’ll leave it at this: Teacher shortages are not new, and I am not the first person to demand change. But as we say goodbye to another school year, it is worth a reminder that we are also saying goodbye to many of our cherished educators. That shouldn’t be the new normal.
Elise Spenner is a rising senior at Burlingame High School. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
