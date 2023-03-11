On Monday, Feb. 13, the CDC published unambiguous findings that there is a mental health crisis among teenage girls in the United States. The data told a terrifying story: 57% of girls felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021, double that of boys, and a 60% increase from 2011. Thirty percent of female high school students seriously considered committing suicide.
While I was certainly taken aback by the data, I wasn’t surprised. I am no stranger to the unique mental health challenges young girls face. When I was in eighth grade, I struggled with disordered eating and unrealistic body image standards. Over the past three years, casual observation has made clear that I was not, and am not, alone. Nevertheless, the quantitative evidence was startling — and a much-needed reminder that the status quo is not acceptable.
Tasked with reporting on this issue for the Burlingame B, my school’s student-run newspaper, I expected to write a referendum on social media. I thought students would point to Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat as the malevolent mental health disrupters. A recent “Time” article made the same assumption, blaming the mental health crisis among teen girls on the prevalence of social media — and the toxic comparison these sites breed. Their solution? Regulate access to social media and eliminate dangerous algorithms.
Don’t get me wrong, many students at Burlingame do attribute their mental health challenges to social media, but it isn’t that simple. When asked, students frequently cited the immense academic pressure of attending a competitive high school in the Bay Area with students who frequently define themselves with a grade point average. Others said family situations or home life amplified their depression or anxiety.
Social media might exacerbate all of those challenges, but it isn’t the root cause of any of them. In short, it would be reductive to blame a multifaceted epidemic on a singular symptom of the outbreak. Social media does not create a mental health crisis; it magnifies systemic cultural and social shortcomings.
Here’s what every girl said: Perfection — being the best — feels like the only acceptable option in a culture that demands everything and more from its girls. And when perfection seems impossible, it is easy to give up instead. It’s a self-fulfilling cycle: Maintaining a facade of perfection keeps many girls from being honest about their mental health struggles.
It is past time for comprehensive social and emotional learning at the high school level. Although Burlingame requires that all freshmen participate in a semesterlong health course, the class fails to equip students with the tools and resources they need to deal with individual mental health struggles. Learning how to define various mental illnesses and how to recognize stigma — as the class focuses on — is not the same as identifying, navigating and sharing your own mental health challenges. Prior to health class, most students at Burlingame participated in a yearlong Connections course in sixth grade. Although this class was directly focused on social and emotional learning, I don’t think 11-year-old students possess the maturity or experience to treat these issues with proper gravity.
Classrooms should not replace therapy and teachers should not replace medical professionals. But schools should start a conversation for every student and be a lifeline for struggling students.
This week, Burlingame High School took a step in the right direction. For the third year, the school hosted Breaking Down the Walls — a weeklong program that aims to improve culture by offering a safe space for students to share their stories. The program’s informal motto is “It’s hard to hate someone whose story you know,” or, alternatively, “It’s easy to love someone whose story you know.” This was the first year that administrators made the program mandatory for all freshmen, juniors and seniors in an effort to widen the variety of stories told and heard.
But for girls at Burlingame, the story always returns to mental health. And no matter how revelatory it may be, a weeklong program can’t fix a nationwide mental health crisis. Putting away our devices won’t solve the crisis either. Instead, we need to completely reconsider how we educate girls about their emotions, and we need to do so quickly. There is no time to waste.
Elise Spenner is a junior at Burlingame High School. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
