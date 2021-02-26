In about two weeks, 2 a.m. Sunday, March 14, to be exact, we will once again go through the act of changing our clocks ahead, or our clocks will change for us, and we will enter into what is known as Daylight Saving Time.
But didn’t we vote to change this?
Well, yes. On Nov. 6, 2018, 60% of California voters approved a change to permanent Daylight Saving Time that we currently use in the summer months. It wasn’t a narrow victory, but it wasn’t a resounding one either. It was what many would call a solid victory. About 7 million people voted for the change.
However, it wasn’t that simple. In fact, it doesn’t appear the voter-approved change will happen anytime soon. Although voters approved it, it still had to be passed by two-thirds of the California Legislature and also receive approval by the federal government. Neither happened.
And with the advocate who pushed for the bill out of the state Assembly and a ton of other stuff on the legislative plate, so to speak, it doesn’t appear anyone else is interested in taking up the issue.
The change was a pet project of former assemblyman Kansen Chu, who initially proposed that we revert to year-round Standard Time. That meant summer nights would be shorter and it didn’t quite get the support it needed. He came back with a proposal for permanent Daylight Saving Time, so it’s lighter later, and that’s the proposal that made it to the ballot. Once approved, it had to be approved by the state Legislature, but it got stuck in the Senate Committee on Energy, Utilities and Communications. The federal government also never gave approval for the switch.
Chu has since left the Assembly, and lost a bid for a seat on the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors. Charlsie Chang, communications director for Assemblyman Alex Lee, who now holds the 25th District seat, said it’s not currently a priority as it lacks congressional authorization and legislation is limited because of the pandemic. However, Chang said it may be something for later down the road if there is a signal it would get authorized.
Two Florida senators, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, have proposed doing away with the change for one year to help people contend with the impact of the pandemic. However, time is running short, and besides, what’s the point of a one-year hiatus? There have been other changes at the federal level, most notably, the Energy Policy Act of 2005, which moved the time change from April to March and from October to November, for energy savings purposes, but no one really knows if it does that since you have to use energy in the morning when it is dark, rather than at night.
The original intent of Daylight Saving Time is rooted in the Standard Time Act of 1918, which was intended to save energy during World War I. Despite the idea that farmers were in support because it meant more light at night, they were reportedly against it since it meant less light in the morning. It was abandoned after the war but local jurisdictions could make their own rules, leading to a hodgepodge of times, though World War II brought it back nationwide. After the war, again it was piecemeal and confusing. That ended in 1966 with the Uniform Time Act. Individual states were allowed to not observe it as long as the entire state did not. Arizona and Michigan were the first to opt out but Michigan joined back in during the 1970s, and soon after there was an experimental year of all Daylight Saving Time throughout the nation during the oil crisis. Hawaii has never observed the time change. Smart.
Along with California, several other states have made movements toward abolishing the time change. It may not seem like the biggest issue, but it affects us all in different ways. Disrupting sleep patterns likely has manifold impact and negligible benefits.
I don’t know anyone who likes the time change. Most people think we should stick with Daylight Saving Time year-round. We have taken the step of voter approval and, once this pandemic passes, I strongly encourage a local legislator to take up the issue and push it forward. They will be a hero, at least twice a year.
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
