This November’s election will be historic. Most eyes will be on the presidential race and important House and Senate races. But California is in for a wide range of controversial initiatives. I cringe in anticipation of the ads to come. There are 12 measures to be decided, some of them controversial, some of them with impact on deep pockets which means heavy advertising, and some so obscure you won’t know how to vote.
Here are the biggies.
Proposition 15: Limits on property taxes. Finally a way to make commercial property pay its fair share of property taxes. Residential property taxes are not affected. Remember that the Howard Jarvis organization does not like any tinkering with Proposition 13 especially if it has a negative impact on their bank accounts. It will make you think this is going to cost you a bundle. It won’t. And this change, formerly called the split roll, will not affect your property tax rates. That is, unless you own a big apartment complex or a shopping center or other big commercial property. The proposition would boost property taxes on large commercial and industrial property by allowing it to be reappraised more frequently than currently allowed. The added money would go to school districts and local government.
Proposition 21: Rent control. Would reverse a ban on local rent control established by the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act which prohibits cities from passing rent control ordinances for housing built since 1995. Expect the Howard Jarvis folks and Realtors to spend big bucks to defeat this one.
Proposition 16: Affirmative action. It would reverse California’s voter-approved 1996 ban on affirmative action and would allow public universities, schools and government agencies to use race and sex in their admissions criteria, hiring and contract decisions. Most public education institutions and governments go out of their way to bypass these restrictions in attempting to diversify their student bodies and staffs. But many Asian Americans are worried this would allow the UC system to establish a quota system.
Proposition 22: Gig worker classification. Would exempt Uber, Lyft and DoorDash drivers from a state law which classifies gig workers as employees.
Proposition 24: Consumer data privacy. Would triple penalties for companies which break laws regarding collection and sale of children’s private information and would create a state agency to enforce consumer privacy protections.
Proposition 18 from our own Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco: Voting Age. Would allow 17-year-olds to vote in primary elections if they would turn 18 before the general election.
Proposition 17: Parole voting. Would restore the voting rights of all people on parole if they’ve completed their state or federal prison terms.
Proposition 20: Criminal justice system. Would expand the list of violent crimes for which there is no early release by adding sex trafficking of a child and felony domestic violence.
Proposition 25: Would overturn a 2018 law that eliminates cash bail as a requirement to release people from jail before trial. Backed by bail bond agents, the referendum would repeal the Legislature’s landmark elimination of cash bail, which reformers said discriminates against poor defendants.
Proposition 18: Property tax transfers. Would allow people age 55 and older and victims of wildfires and other disasters to keep lower property tax rates when they move to new houses. Of course, we are all sympathetic to the residents of Paradise who lost most of their homes in last year’s wildfires and for their sake I hope this passes. But in the future there should be laws prohibiting new developments in areas prone to flooding, and wildfires. People want to live in the forest or by the shore but when their homes are destroyed we, the taxpayers, have to pick up part of the bill. And climate change is only going to intensify rising water, flooding and uncontrollable fires.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
