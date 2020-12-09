It’s hardly a secret that disharmony, dysfunction and divisiveness permeate our nation’s capital these days.
The differences separating the nation’s policy-makers are many, serious and well-documented. But, now and then, there’s a ray of hope that the bitter, partisan atmosphere can be calmed, at least for a little while.
One good example can be found in the annual holiday decorations festooning the White House itself. San Mateo’s Rosalie Ward has firsthand knowledge of that annual exercise in peace and goodwill.
She was one of 80 volunteers who journeyed to Washington, D.C., late last month to assist with that utterly apolitical task. She described it as a once-in-a-lifetime experience that was uplifting and exciting.
She explained that she found out about the possibility of working on the White House project by accident. She said it is her regular habit to listen to podcasts while walking. She tends to favor those that involve discussions about floral arrangements, home decor and other such matters.
One of those podcasts noted that anyone could apply online to assist with the installation of the White House decorations. She did so and she was approved by officials on Oct. 15. “I don’t know how I was chosen,” she noted, adding that she was told 8,000 people had applied.
She paid for her own round-trip airline ticket to Washington, D.C. She got a discount on a room at a designated hotel where her group stayed for the four-day effort at the end of November. Most of the group’s meals were provided on site by the White House staff. All of this was accomplished with appropriate pandemic safeguards, she offered.
She was assigned to help with several East Wing tasks, including the decorations for the Gold Star Christmas tree, the first tree visitors encounter when they enter the White House. The tree honors the families of those who have lost a loved one serving in the U.S. military.
“It’s very touching to see the parents who have lost their sons,” she said, with a hint of emotion in her voice.
The overall theme of the decor is “America the Beautiful.” She added that, “Everyone involved was kind and gracious.” The First Lady, she said, gave a speech thanking everyone involved.
Asked if she would consider applying for another volunteer holiday effort at the White House in 2021, Ms. Shaw stated she was undecided.
But her experience this year, she said, has left a lasting impression: “It was absolutely grand.”
Incidentally, cable channel HGTV has scheduled a special presentation involving the White House decorations on the evening of Dec. 13. Check your local TV logs for the time.
AN EXPENSIVE SHELL GAME: A recent note in this space included some data on abalone, its lengthy absence on our tables and its high cost (if you can find it at all).
The endangered seafood is even more valuable than first imagined. A recent classified ad in this newspaper touted abalone shells for sale. Not the actual mollusk itself, but the shell. And the asking price: $35 apiece.
Back in the day, the shells were so ubiquitous they were often used to decorate gardens or embedded in fencing. Some were even utilized as ash trays. Not anymore.
They are now so rare and precious they are what amounts to collector’s items. Who knew?
UGLY SWEATERS IN VOGUE: Do you have a sweater — perhaps a holiday sweater — that can only be described as utterly hideous? We may have an outlet for you.
Redwood City’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department is conducting a horrible sweater contest. The deadline for entries for your grotesque fashion statement is 5 p.m. Dec. 15.
The contest is open to all Redwood City residents. The top three winners (to be announced on Dec. 18, National Ugly Sweater Day) will be awarded gift certificates for use at Redwood City eateries.
Complete details can be found on the department’s website at redwoodcity.org. There is no entry fee.
John Horgan, a sucker for local items, can be contacted by email at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.