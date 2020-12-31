This being New Year’s Eve, all the year-end stories are showing up online and in news outlets. They all have the same message: Good riddance 2020.
You can almost hear the universe shrug.
Yes, it has been a bad year for such things as human interaction, civil discourse and any general or specific sense of well-being.
To make matters worse, this year I will have to forgo my annual New Year’s Eve tradition of staying up until 9 p.m. to watch the ball drop on a Times Square so full of people that it looks like a claustrophobic’s nightmare and a pickpocket’s dream. This last passage is what is known as sarcasm, which doesn’t tend to translate well into print, but remains a staple of my existence. For years, my family has wanted to buy me a T-shirt they spotted in Hawaii that read: “Sarcasm — another service I provide.”
Still, out of a sense of tradition and because no lousy virus is going to tell me what to do, I’ll stay up until 9 and watch the ball drop on an empty Times Square, which will be different.
As my one-time boss and ongoing annoyance Bill Harke said to me while we were working at the Peninsula Times Tribune and being introduced to our eighth or ninth city editor, “Things keep changing. They don’t get better. They just get different.” I think both of us can attest from the lessons we learned in those halcyon days, different isn’t always better. Or, really, all that different.
So, yes, 2020 is passing and, yes, it has been an awful year. But here’s a late-breaking bulletin: Tomorrow morning everything is going to look pretty much the same.
As Lucy said to Charlie Brown in a Peanuts cartoon, “I think we’ve been stuck with a used year.”
Time is a human construct, and a human conceit.
It’s one of the things I learned during my surfing days, when the ocean would be distinctly indifferent to my presence. Perhaps the universe is unfolding as it should, or perhaps it is laughing behind your back. More likely, it could do with some light starch, and I recommend hangers, not folding. In either case, the waves keep coming, whether I’m there to see them or not.
So does tomorrow. As Paul Simon wrote: “The thought that life could be better is woven indelibly into our hearts and our brains.” Tomorrow is a concept. That tomorrow will be better is a hope we cling to with all the earnestness we can muster. That tomorrow will be better simply because it is tomorrow is not the best use of our time.
So it is with those things that made 2020 so special.
The virus will be tamed. I look forward to the day, a couple of years from now, when I put on an old jacket and find a face mask in the pocket and think, “Oh, yeah, we used to wear those everywhere we went.” Not all of us, of course, and thanks for that special, illogical kind of arrogance.
If history is any indicator, the 1919 pandemic was succeeded by the Roaring ’20s. There is plenty of reasons to think the rest of this decade will be full of vim and pep and boom times and that special American swagger. There is too much pent-up energy not to explode when the all-clear is sounded.
As for our deeply divided politics, that might be tougher, and is likely to require that each of us do better. All the ads on TV for weight loss and fitness programs tell us we all wish for a new us and we’d like it to be easy and a guaranteed success.
But we also know things don’t change simply because the clock ticks over to a new minute, a new day or a new year. Change happens in its own way and in its own time, and it happens within us.
If we want something different from 2021 than what we enjoyed in 2020, I think we’re going to have to listen to each other.
It has been popular to describe 2020 as a dumpster fire. But it has been more like Frank Costanza’s Festivus and an ongoing airing of grievances. Everything about this year’s politics is colored by the sense that no one is listening. That each of us has real concerns, worries, fears and no one is paying attention.
It’s the signature line in “Death of Salesman,” the masterful play about American dreams and ambitions: “Attention. Attention must be paid.”
And, as I am fond of saying, there you go.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.