I have a theory that everyone has had a quintessential neighborhood park experience at some point in their life. In reminiscing about childhood memories, at some point someone will bring up the monkey bars they conquered after weeks of practice or the path which became a race track for them and their friends on bicycles. Others remember soccer practices on the fields or Popsicles on spring days but, somewhere in the back of their minds, everyone has a favorite memory from their favorite day in their favorite park.
My park was Washington Park: Within walking distance from my house and the perfect place for my parents to bring their energetic only child to burn off some much-needed energy. After dinner, my dad and I would walk our dog to the park to meet my friend Lucy, accompanied by her dad and dog. This became a tradition of ours, starting in third grade or so and continuing through middle school. Sometimes we would arrive on rollerblades, other nights we would climb trees or play on the playground. Lucy and I went to different schools and our park time was a treasured time to catch up, often the highlight of my day.
So often, we think of parks being a haven solely for young children and their parents; a place for parents to socialize and children to run around. While the playgrounds are obviously designed for children, as a teenager I still find myself in love with Washington Park. The school is bordered by the park, making Washington Park seem like an extension of the school, with teachers taking their classes for walks through the park and our cross country team holding practices there. On warm days, my friends and I would sit and play cards or lie on the grass in the sun.
Recently, I’ve seen even more people in the park, although the playground is closed. It seems it has become an escape for the neighborhood, a place for dog walkers, people on phone calls and groups looking for a spot to gather, socially-distanced. Now is a time to rely on our parks to keep us sane and provide a much-needed distraction from the mundane life in quarantine.
I walked by Washington Park a few days ago, monitoring the progress as the city begins to redo the Burlingame Recreation Center and tear down the old playground. When I first heard that they were planning on revamping the park, I was upset at the loss of a space which felt like the center of our neighborhood community. As I watched the new playground go up and plans for a new recreation center develop, I mourned the loss of the park, which has been such a pillar in my memories, both recent and old.
I am resistant to change and I think that I am still mourning a bit. But I’m coming around. I realize that everything that Washington Park meant to me will still be there. It will continue to be a place for the community to gather and a space for children and teenagers and adults alike. The point of the park is to have these moments that Lucy and I had in addition to so many other kids in the neighborhood. Although it may not be the same playground Lucy and I spent all those evenings on, it was our place. I realize that the memories made in the park are determined by the fact that it is there for them, as it was for me, and not by the structure of the park.
Amelia Harris is a junior at Burlingame High School. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
