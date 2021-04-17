We are now over a year into the pandemic and have finally gotten slightly used to the often long, lonely days at home and seeing our friends’ and peers’ floating heads through the computer screen.
We have been detached from our peers and teachers for so long, separated by Plexiglas and screens, reflecting on the times when we could high-five our favorite teachers as we entered the classroom. This year, we have lost the opportunity to establish strong relationships and further enhance past relationships within school.
However, the state of the pandemic is improving and vaccines are beginning to roll out faster than most had expected. Now, instead of asking which teachers or classes our friends have at the beginning of the year, we’re going to ask which vaccine they’re planning on getting (unless Pfizer happens to be the name of your teacher). This means that schools, stores, restaurants and various other events are opening up more, and normalcy can be seen approaching on the horizon.
We can finally go to Giants games and see our beloved Posey hit some dingers (hopefully). Going to restaurants is no longer as frightening, removing your mask at a table inside doesn’t seem like such a daunting experience, and teachers can now see half of their students’ faces from a safe 6 feet away, their heads no longer floating.
As a high school senior, this means a lot more to me than just being able to go out to eat instead of staying in. I’ve already had most of my senior year taken away, and it feels like I really only had 2 1/2 of high school. So, now that an actual graduation, and even a prom, are likely possibilities, my high school experience will hopefully see an end with a modicum of normality.
Despite my far-from-typical senior year, senioritis was definitely not impeded by the pandemic. I think online learning enabled mine and my peers’ senioritis symptoms even more, but I’m glad to have experienced at least one normal aspect of my last year at Carlmont. And, while I do believe it’s important to be responsible during this time, it is difficult to reach full maturity when you can’t even finish your math homework on time.
We’re already forced to mature quickly as we consider colleges and prepare to move away from home, but the pandemic has sped up our already forced maturation, as COVID-19 has placed more responsibility on teens. We must refrain from indulging in typical teenage activities to keep others safe and be mindful with whom we get in contact.
However, since those 16 and up can now get vaccinated, life will hopefully return to some form of normal within the next year or so. Seeing my peers get vaccinated gives me hope, and maybe we can all let loose a little — but not fully because we are still in a pandemic — and live out our lives as seniors should.
But the big question is: Will the vaccines help move us forward or take us back in time to the 2020 we never got?
Natalie Doud is a senior at Carlmont High School. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.