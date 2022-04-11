I had not visited downtown Los Angeles or downtown South San Francisco in decades. Over a visit last weekend to both, I can say “Wow!” what a change. Downtown Los Angeles was full of hotels, stores and restaurants. Disney Hall, home of the Los Angeles Symphony and much more, a landmark designed by noted architect Frank Gehry, has inspired the growth. Meanwhile, South San Francisco, where we stopped for lunch after the flight on a Sunday afternoon, was overflowing with pedestrians and cars. We had trouble finding a place to park. We drove by the majestic, historic City Hall, and it was still majestic and historic. I don’t know if it’s the new popularity of downtowns on the Peninsula or the result of the biotech growth, but South San Francisco is no longer a sleepy little town. It’s hopping.
***
Lois Almen, one of the founders of HIP Shared Housing is being honored May 12 as HIP celebrates its 50th birthday. Almen was the nonprofit’s first executive director. She retired in 1995. Almen and Jolly Perkocha started off as volunteers, then started writing grant requests to raise funds. They had free office space donated by Pat Canzian of Fidelity Savings.
***
Lois Almen, age 91, one of the founders of HIP Shared Housing is being honored May 12 as HIP celebrates its 50th birthday. Almen was the nonprofit’s first executive director. She and Jolly Perkocha started off as volunteers, then they wrote grant requests to raise funds. They had free office space donated by Pat Canzian of Fidelity Savings.
Almen was born in Minneapolis, attended public schools there. She received an undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri in communications and a master’s degree from Temple University in theater and speech. She was a speech therapist until she took the job at HIP. She and husband John Almen moved to Belmont in 1967 and to San Mateo in 1976. John Almen died of cancer in 1988. Almen married Ted Everitt in 1990. She was a speech therapist at Crystal Springs and a part-time instructor at CSM. She joined HIP in 1972. It started out as a home sharing service for seniors but soon changed to include home sharing for adults, including women with children. She continued her acting career and played the lead in the Hillbarn Theatre’s first performance, “Dark of the Moon.” She also was a member of the Democratic Central Committee and served on the civil grand jury.
***
HIP’s first fundraiser was at the Fox Theatre in Redwood City which had not been used for 25 years. Almen wanted to ensure a full audience. She asked many seniors to appear on stage. They brought their relatives and the affair was a big success. The highlight was unintended. No one on or behind stage could figure out how to close the curtain so the cast kept taking bow after bow to much applause.
***
According to John Hutar, president and CEO of the San Mateo County and Silicon Valley Convention Bureau, “Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, San Mateo County’s tourism economy was the envy of much of the world. Being a hub to both the biotech and high-tech sectors, our temperate climate, vast open spaces and terrific culinary offerings were just part of the appeal which made us THE place to visit. Prior to COVID, our hotels consistently outpaced the rest of the U.S. market by well over 20%. During April 2020, the abrupt elimination of worldwide travel erased nearly 75% of our local tourism economy.” But we are coming back strong, he added.
***
Candidates for Congress to fill Jackie Speier’s seat showed off their environmental credentials at a candidates’ debate last week sponsored by Sustainable San Mateo County. Assemblyman Kevin Mullin and Burlingame Councilmember Emily Beach displayed their respect for each other while Dave Canepa, county supervisor, attacked Mullin, and surprise of surprises, the only Republican candidate, Gus Mattammal, stole the show. He was smart. An environmentalist. A tech guy. And very likable. If only there were more Republicans in Congress like him.
When asked to name the person who most inspired them, Beach and Mullin named Speier; Canepa, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the progressive firebrand and one reason Democrats may lose the House to the Republicans; and Gus, John Adams, second U.S. president.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.