William Shakespeare was onto something when he penned this line in “Richard III:” “My horse, my horse, my kingdom for a horse.”
Though altered a bit to suit our era, the fictional royal plea can be readily applied to today when it comes to Caltrain. Let me explain.
Last week, after months of avoiding the Peninsula’s handy commuter rail setup during the pandemic, I took a chance; I used it for an 8 mile round trip to Redwood City.
I should have been better prepared. Because of the impact of the deadly virus on virtually every aspect of life, Caltrain, suffering from low ridership, construction issues and a fiscal crunch, has been forced to reduce service and rejigger its timetables on more than one occasion.
Because of those realities, among others, up-to-date printed schedules have not been available more often than not. That can present a problem.
It’s a challenge if you don’t have access to the internet. That’s where you can find Caltrain’s latest set of timetables. I found myself stuck in Redwood City without that necessity.
I wanted to head northbound after 2 p.m. midweek. I knew there were trains; that was a given. The question was: Would a particular train make my specific northern stop? There was no way to know in advance with any kind of certainty. Not every train halts at every depot, after all.
A train clattered into the Redwood City station not long after 2 o’clock and I raced to catch it. But would it make my stop? I was too late anyway. I missed it.
Then the wait began for the next one. An electronic sign said it would be six minutes late; then it switched to nine minutes; then back to six.
Finally, the train showed up. Was this the correct one? Whom to ask? I was one of the very few customers on the long Redwood City platform. A conductor was not readily available to answer. I hopped on anyway. It turned out I was lucky. The train, almost empty, would stop at my particular station.
All of that said, it’s only fair to state that Caltrain, like other public agencies and services, has had to learn how to deal with the pandemic on the fly. There was no firm set of guidelines to ease the railroad through this current health and economic minefield.
Next time I ride the system, though, I will have written down my own minischedule in advance. No sense making the same mistake twice.
A BELLY FULL OF THE BIBLE: Still in the seat of San Mateo County’s benevolent government, the downtown area has taken on a distinctly urban look and feel.
High-rises have blossomed, casting shadows over Broadway and other busy boulevards. Developments continue to proliferate. It’s been a frenzy of transformation, for good or ill, depending on your particular viewpoint.
Street life there has taken on a whole new aspect over the years. A recent personal favorite is the rather shabby fellow who spews religious advice in a loud and earnest voice for anyone within unhappy earshot.
His impromptu sermon last week on the evils of sex outside the sanctity of marriage was both rather involved and unrelenting. Sin was on his active mind as he wandered near the Five Guys fast-food emporium.
Lunchtime strollers and others dining outside on a splendid day were treated to this Latter Day version of Elmer Gantry and his accusatory lecture at some length. You could bite into a burger and get a belly full of the bible at the same time.
Fortunately, the self-styled preacher was not walking toward the Caltrain station as a potential passenger. We can be thankful for some small favors.
’TIL DEATH DO US PART? MAYBE NOT: Here’s a pop quiz: What do Larry King, Jimmy Dean and Rush Limbaugh all have in common?
That’s right, they have all passed on to the great beyond. Ah, but have they really? Maybe not. They are still with us on radio and TV, opining, promoting, advising, cajoling.
Whether it’s prostate relief, breakfast sausages or conservative chatter, these guys go right on, not missing a beat regardless of their distinct lack of a discernible pulse rate.
John Horgan, who never faced a Jimmy Dean sausage he couldn’t handle, can be contacted by email at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
