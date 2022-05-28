The project to construct the county’s new navigation center, the adjacent project to extend Blomquist Street and the across-the-street project to construct 131 townhomes along the shores of Redwood Creek have the eastern part of Redwood City abuzz with activity.
Construction crews seem to be everywhere, moving dirt, setting pilings and running utilities. When everything is done, that portion of Redwood City will be transformed from a place where few had reason to go to a more welcoming part of the city that hundreds will call home.
These projects are all located along Redwood City’s waterfront, which complicates and makes more expensive their construction. This is due to the fact that the sites need to be protected from sea level rise. The remedy chosen by the contractor building the townhouse complex, and by the county, has been to greatly elevate the sites, which meant bringing in and carefully compacting huge amounts of soil.
Such efforts will provide a degree of protection for these two sites; however, what about the rest of the city and its neighbors?
Just the other day I received a mailing from the County of San Mateo urging me to learn about steps the county is taking in preparation for the effects of sea level rise. The large-format postcard asked me to visit SMCPreparedness.org and take a survey to let the county know how I would prioritize the approaches it is contemplating. I took the survey, but find myself wondering how useful the results will be. My first inclination was to rank all eight approaches as “high priority”; only after much thought did I reluctantly downgrade two to “medium priority.”
For such a simple-seeming survey, it took some time to fill out. I spent even more time, however, playing with something the county’s webpage links to: the Sea Level Rise Viewer. Constructed by NOAA (the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), this web-based tool allows anyone to explore how various degrees of sea level rise — from zero to 10 feet — are predicted to affect Redwood City, San Mateo County and indeed all of our country’s coastal regions.
The Sea Level Rise Viewer starts with a satellite image of the area. The Bay, wetlands and waterways are marked in deep blue, while low-lying, flood-prone areas are highlighted in fluorescent green. Choose the “Sea Level Rise” mode from the selector on the left, and you can then select a degree of sea level rise to model, from current conditions up to 10 feet of rise.
Ten feet of rise is scary; pretty much everything east of El Camino Real becomes inundated. Fortunately, such conditions aren’t likely to arise for a very long time, if ever. More realistically, the low single digits — 1 to 3 feet, say — are what we’ll likely need to deal with in our and our children’s lifetimes.
A rise of 1 foot puts many of the city’s low-lying areas underwater, as shown by a light blue overlay in the tool. Most of today’s low-lying areas are salt ponds and undeveloped lands such as Bair Island; flooding them wouldn’t have much effect on our day-to-day lives. However, a few new areas, such as the commercial district off of Chesapeake Drive, suddenly become “low-lying” and thus become prone to flooding. More seriously, a 1-foot rise would put Seaport Drive itself underwater, along with a few developed parts of Redwood City, such as most of what lies between Veterans Boulevard and Highway 101, from Whipple Avenue to Main Street.
According to the modeling tool, a rise of 3 feet — something we may see in 50 to 80 years — is far more serious. Not only might pretty much everything between Veterans Boulevard and Highway 101 find itself underwater (between Whipple Avenue and Woodside Road, at least), so would the Kaiser Medical Center and the neighborhoods around it, out to and in some cases beyond Broadway. A large part of downtown would also be inundated. Somewhat surprisingly, though, 3 feet of rise wouldn’t seriously affect Redwood Shores.
These projections, of course, assume we’ve taken no measures to mitigate the impacts. Levees or sea walls would presumably provide a great deal of protection, but constructing such things will take a great deal of time and money. Lots and lots of money.
At least it appears we have the needed time — but it’s never too early to start on projects of this magnitude. I’m glad to see the county starting to take the issue seriously. While I sincerely hope that my survey results are helpful, I suspect that they aren’t, much. Nevertheless, all county residents should visit the “Keeping San Mateo County Prepared” website, play with the Sea Level Rise Viewer, and take the survey for themselves. As with any issue of this magnitude, the more of us who weigh in, the better.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
