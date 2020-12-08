Seventy-nine years ago on the island of Oahu, thousands of U.S. naval officers awoke to a fateful alarm shortly after 7 a.m. The red symbol of the Rising Sun illuminated the cloudy sky, but not that of the Earth’s sun. This was the red symbol of the Japanese fleet on the wings of a war aircraft. Trailing that aircraft were 360 more aircrafts with an artillery arsenal capable of slaughtering thousands. The cloudy sky was quickly consumed by black smoke, fire and ash.
On that fateful day of Dec. 7, more than 2,403 Americans at the Pearl Harbor naval base died at the hands of the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service. The attack was the first of its kind in a modern-day America: a wake-up call for our nation, both physical and spiritual.
Like other historic events that produced mass casualties on our beloved soil, Pearl Harbor reminds us that despite our nation’s wealth and prominence in the world, we, too, are vulnerable to attack. Following the Pearl Harbor attack, our nation was brought to its knees. President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared Dec. 7, 1941, “a date that will live in infamy.”
Nevertheless, Roosevelt reassured the American people that the nation would persevere in the face of terror. “No matter how long it may take us to overcome this premeditated invasion,” he said, “the American people in their righteous might will win through to absolute victory.” Beyond the inspiration of Roosevelt’s words, the president was speaking to something at the very heart of our nation’s character.
Roosevelt understood that the blood, bone and sinew of our democracy was the resilience of the American spirit. That resilience is what propelled our nation into its existence in the American revolution. It guided us through the War of 1812. It reunited us following the Civil War, our nation’s bloodiest war on record. That resilience carried us through the turmoil of World War I and the vast uncertainty of the Great Depression. Consistent with Roosevelt’s remarks following Pearl Harbor, our nation’s resiliency guided us through the perils of World War II. It would carry us through the darkness of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
If we listen closely, we can take a lesson from Pearl Harbor. Time and again, our nation’s spirit continues to be tested. In spite of our modern age, innovations in science and unparalleled education, we continue to grapple with the anxiety of these uncertain times. We continue to see a judicial system that is far from color blind in the wake of the unjustified murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and many others. We continue to feel the coronavirus pandemic impinging upon our communities and personal ways of life. A pandemic that has claimed the lives of 1.5 million people worldwide. We continue to feel unprecedented tensions following the presidential election of 2020 — an election that produced the single largest voter turnout our nation has ever witnessed. Fear is all but justified in the wake of such times.
I would imagine that the fear penetrating the American people following Pearl Harbor shook our nation to its core. Nonetheless, we refused to remain shackled in the bonds of terror. We rallied together and united behind the common belief that, together, our nation could overcome the test of time. We responded to the wake-up call with collective action and consensus, setting aside our differences.
I am convinced that same resilient response will carry us through these uncertain economic times. In the moments we doubt our efficacy to overcome individually or collectively, we must look back on what we have overcome, and press forward for what we believe is still possible.
As is our nation’s custom, let us take a moment of silence to honor the victims of the Pearl Harbor attacks. Following that moment of silence, let us take a moment to search our hearts for the resilient spirit that carried us through uncertain times of the past. Let our faith become a bedrock from which we can build and overcome the challenges that lie ahead.
It starts right here. In our hearts. In our generation. Let us continue to fight the good fight wherever it may be, and stand united in the face of terror.
A native of Pacifica, Jonathan Madison worked as professional policy staff for the U.S. House of Representatives, Committee on Financial Services, from 2011 to 2013. Jonathan Madison is an attorney and can be reached via email at jonathanemadison@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.