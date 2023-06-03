Tech behemoths, start-ups, extreme rent. All parts of the Silicon Valley ecosystem we call home. From the outside looking in, our lives in the Bay Area revolve around technology, void of any lively art scene. However, it is not as all-consuming as some might think. There is a wonderful world waiting in middle school gyms, outdoor amphitheaters and tucked between industrial high rises that doesn’t care so much about your day job or the car you drive.
The performing arts are a tenet in many communities, and for good reason: people of all ages, genders and races make incredible storytellers. During quarantine and the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater world was plagued by uncertainty — how long could performers go without work? What would safety measures for live theater entail? On a local scale, our beloved theaters endured closures and safety protocol that affected audiences. Many have bounced back with full-scale productions in the past two years, a fortunate fact for the communities they serve.
I have spent a decade on both homemade and permanent stages, returning summer after summer to San Carlos Children’s Theater. The creative team, parent volunteers and cast (new and old) feel like home. I’ve grown up there, watching kids from around the Peninsula come together to put on shows, nurtured by some of the most compassionate and talented adults I know. Theatergoers will call performance “blissful delusion,” but the things I have learned from this company are authentic: empathy, collaboration and the versatility of a Pas de Bourrée. Most importantly, SCCT has taught me how to make space for something I love in a culture that focuses on material reward.
The theater around us is a testament to a symbiotic coexistence of industry and art. Where else can you find a software engineer tap dancing alongside a retired Rockette while a corporate lawyer belts Cole Porter? Or where a stay-at-home dad fixes props while high schoolers vocalize before their show’s final dress rehearsal? I look around me, and I see this plurality: people can support themselves as artists, teachers or directors, or they find ways to do what they love outside of their work. There is no “one-size-fits-all” approach to being a performer in community theater, and I’m convinced that’s what makes it so beautiful.
Professional theater can be pure magic, but it can also come with a high price tag. We are blessed to have many regional, community and educational theater companies nearby, intimate spaces bursting with local talent. In the last year alone, I’ve cried at Hillbarn’s “Perfect Arrangement,” cheered at San Mateo High School’s “Something Rotten,” and left San Carlos Children’s Theater’s “Descendants Jr.” with a Disney-worthy smile.
I look forward to engaging with theater in our community onstage and in the audience this summer. Whether you’re a seasoned performer or new to live theater, I highly encourage you to check out a production near you in the next few months. After all, the world’s a stage, even our sliver of the Peninsula.
If you are looking for inspiration, a few of the many companies nearby are listed below.
• Bay Area Educational Theater Company;
• Coastal Repertory Theater;
• Foothill Music Theater;
• Hillbarn Theatre & Conservatory;
• Peninsula Youth Theater;
• Redwood City Community Theater;
• San Carlos Children’s Theater;
• TheaterWorks Silicon Valley; and
• Woodside Musical Theater.
Chesney Evert is a senior at Carlmont High School in Belmont. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
