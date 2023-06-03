Student News logo
Chesney Evert

Chesney Evert

Tech behemoths, start-ups, extreme rent. All parts of the Silicon Valley ecosystem we call home. From the outside looking in, our lives in the Bay Area revolve around technology, void of any lively art scene. However, it is not as all-consuming as some might think. There is a wonderful world waiting in middle school gyms, outdoor amphitheaters and tucked between industrial high rises that doesn’t care so much about your day job or the car you drive. 

The performing arts are a tenet in many communities, and for good reason: people of all ages, genders and races make incredible storytellers. During quarantine and the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater world was plagued by uncertainty — how long could performers go without work? What would safety measures for live theater entail? On a local scale, our beloved theaters endured closures and safety protocol that affected audiences. Many have bounced back with full-scale productions in the past two years, a fortunate fact for the communities they serve. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription