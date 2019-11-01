They say timing is everything. So it seems interesting that certain municipalities are exploring the possible elimination or curtailing of natural gas in new construction and eventually all homes in light of widespread electrical outages.
That’s a broad way of describing the beginnings of the movement toward electrification of our power sources as required by Senate Bill 100, signed into law by former governor Jerry Brown, and that mandates 100% carbon-free energy by 2045. Still, as some sit in the dark, having dual commodities allows for a backup power source if our electric power sources are in peril. Additionally, moving to all electricity requires a stable electrical grid — which we currently do not have by a long shot.
No one is sure at this point how long these rolling blackouts will occur though Pacific Gas and Electric CEO Bill Johnson has estimated they could go on for a decade. Some are quick to point out that many gas appliances will not work without a source of electricity but the situation raises an interesting question as to the value of two sources of energy — especially if one goes out.
Aside from this, the bigger battle seems to be cooking. People like cooking with gas. And without gas, you must go electric. Some are quick to point out that there has been advances in electric cooktops and that they might actually be better and more efficient. The proof, they say, is in the pudding. And until the vast majority of home chefs are convinced otherwise, that is the main hurdle that must be faced.
The goal of this effort is to eliminate fossil fuels and to move toward cleaner energy. For many, the situation is dire and action needs to be immediate. The idea for them is that we all must make sacrifices if we are to stave off the existential crisis of climate change. Yet there is also the political reality of telling people what they can or cannot do in their homes. This is where you run into conflict.
Some municipalities are taking a more aggressive approach through what are known as “reach codes” as they reach further than state requirements. The city of Berkeley recently became the first U.S. city to ban natural gas in new homes. The city of Menlo Park is requiring an electric fuel source for space heating, water heating and clothes drying while natural gas can be used for stoves, fireplaces and other decorative appliances. The city of San Mateo passed ordinances that require new buildings be all electric at a minimum efficiency required by the state’s energy code or a mixed fuel building at a higher efficiency. San Mateo’s ordinance also made allowances for additional solar panels on certain multi-family and non-residential structures while providing for more EV ready facilities in new construction. San Mateo County officials are also looking at new codes and some of the ideas include banning natural gas in new construction and offering incentives to residents who reduce their natural gas use.
Along with stoves, another concern is the expense of electricity over natural gas, which is generally cheaper. While some contend overall energy efficiencies achieved over the life of an appliance actually make electricity cheaper, this is a tough sell for many working-class families who would rather not go through the hassle of retrofitting anything or buying new appliances. While there is little movement toward requiring all electric in existing homes, officials say it’s a matter of time before that happens. So if this is a goal, and many contend it is an urgent one, some work needs to be done.
Peninsula Clean Energy, a community choice aggregator of alternative energy sources, has done outreach on the benefits of all electric power. It also has benefited from early contracts and has some money to spend. Lately, it’s been providing incentives for buying electric cars and even promoting a new $10 million fund for programs to support the installation of renewable energy battery backup system. The next step should be engaging the public on the why and finding ways to help with the economic impact — particularly for lower- and middle-income residents.
The growing consensus among our elected officials seems to be that moving away from natural gas is our destiny. Typically such movements are generational and market-based meaning it takes time to accommodate late adopters and changes because it’s better. If there is an affordable electric stove that is better then a gas one, people will gravitate toward it. That’s how a market-based economy works.
One thing is clear. There will be enormous challenges in shifting how we consume energy. This is something for all of us to spend time thinking about.
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
