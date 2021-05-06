No one seems capable of leaving Caltrain alone.
The latest burgeoning campaign is a proposal to merge Caltrain, which has been spectacularly successful, with BART, which has been, you know, BART.
The newest entry in this lobbying effort is a new “poll” from the Bay Area Council that, in the words of the eagerly worded headline on the news release: “Finds Huge Support for Merging Caltrain and BART.”
But, really, how hard did they look before they found what they wanted?
If you follow all the news release links, which, in this modern information age is an increasingly fascinating process, you find the actual poll. It contains a total of two questions on the question of a merger. Two. Or, as my Spanish-speaking friends say, dos.
Question No. 1 is: “Would you support or oppose combining BART and Caltrain into one integrated system?”
Question No. 2 probes even deeper (Alert: this is sarcasm): “Some people say that combining BART and Caltrain into one integrated system would provide more efficient, convenient and better service and allow continuous rail around the Bay.
“Given what you’ve read, would you support or oppose combining BART and Caltrain into one integrated system?”
What is missing from the poll is everything.
Some people say combining the two would be wonderful, the poll says. Well, some people say it would be a disaster and result in less convenient and worse service. As for continuous rail, as a letter writer noted the other day in this very newspaper, the two systems operate entirely incompatible technologies. Their funding structures are entirely different. And so on.
They didn’t ask those questions, which normally would appear on any poll truly interested in credibility.
In other words, the fix was in. The poll only wanted the answer it got so it could fuel the efforts of some to merge the two systems without regard for whether it makes sense or is even doable.
Would people want more convenient transit that is easy to use and requires as few transfers as possible? Well, duh.
Can this be accomplished through better coordination between the two systems, without merging the two? Maybe. That’s harder than you might think.
Meanwhile, this poll is nonsense.
But since we are asking questions, here are some other great poll questions the Bay Area Council can ask: Would you like to be picked up at your front door and chauffeured to work? Would you like the pandemic never to have happened? Would you like a raise? Would you like to eat ice cream and lose weight?
MY HOMETOWN: I love San Bruno. I grew up there, and, more than any other city on the Peninsula, it has retained its distinctively homey nature. It is a town apart — separate from other cities in a way that is hard to describe.
You also could say it is a city that is stuck in time. While other cities have revamped their downtown commercial neighborhoods, San Bruno has not been able to move forward. Some of it has been poor planning. The major commercial center is a shopping center and mall a mile or two away from downtown, and which features the kinds of restaurants and, to a lesser degree, stores that draw consumer dollars.
Now comes an announcement that suggests the struggle will continue for a thriving commercial neighborhood. The City Council is debating whether to spend $250,000 on a beautification project to gussy up downtown. The city has done this before, rebranding its main street “The Avenue.” Nice greenery and a good paint job may make the shopping experience more pleasant, but people go shopping when there is something they want to buy and somewhere from which they want to buy it.
The answer is for San Bruno to go all in — remake downtown entirely with a unified vision and dynamic changes. It has worked in other cities, including South San Francisco, Burlingame, San Carlos and, most notably, Redwood City. But messing around on the margins will be as unsuccessful as prior efforts.
TUNNEL VISION: Congratulations to the Palo Alto City Council. It only took them a decade to figure out what every other city on the Peninsula understood years ago — a Caltrain tunnel through town will not work. It will be too expensive, too disruptive, too untenable and entirely unnecessary. I guess this is what comes from being smarter than everyone else.
One councilmember even objected that more study is needed. Yep, it is Palo Alto, all right.
Meanwhile, they have missed the chance for meaningful funding for grade separations. That train has left the station.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
