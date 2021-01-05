“Happy New Year” is the all-too-common refrain we hear this time each year. Far more than a familiar holiday phrase, it is an expression of hope that the new year will bring a new happiness. For many, the hope behind the refrain is expressed in “New Year resolutions,” or one’s desired changes to take place in the next year.
Many of us never accomplish our short- and long-term endeavors because there is always the reassurance of a tomorrow, next month or new year in our foresights. Unfortunately, our false reassurance of more time can blind us to what matters most: the present moment. This often makes us unmindful that no day or moment is promised. This is precisely why many of us fail in accomplishing our New Year’s resolutions. When we fail to make life-changing decisions today, we depend on a clock without any guarantees of tomorrow.
This year, a new emphasis has been placed on the joy of bringing in the new year. For many of us, that joy is coupled with great pride, a sigh of relief and sincere gratitude for having made it through what many are calling an unprecedentedly tumultuous year.
Those of us who lived beyond 2020 have many reasons for which to be thankful. Nearly 2 million people worldwide who were with us in 2020 no longer share the breaths we take for granted each day. The lion’s share of those fatalities are the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those of us remaining must strive to make every day count. We must choose to believe that our continued existence is a demand that purpose has placed upon our lives. Faith in that purpose will not only empower us to move forward into 2021. It will help us understand that value that has been placed upon each one of our lives and, by extension, our call to serve others in the process.
Every purpose meets a challenge. Among other challenges, the fear of uncertainty is without question the greatest challenge courage will face. Fear of the unknown or of that for which we cannot control is a common roadblock to purpose. However, if we are willing to look closely, we can take a lesson from our ever-changing universe on how to live in the present and value each fleeting moment.
If we are to change, let us change for today. If we are to incorporate more time for exercise in our daily routine, let us begin today. If we intend to spend more time with family, let us start today. If we intend to place more genuine effort into our work, let us start right now. There is no guarantee that we will fulfill our dreams or short-term goals this year. There is a guarantee that if we do not begin to better ourselves today, we may never have an opportunity in the uncertain future. The bottom line is that we should never depend on a new year to do what only a decision can for our future.
A native of Pacifica, Jonathan Madison worked as professional policy staff for the U.S. House of Representatives, Committee on Financial Services, from 2011 to 2013. Jonathan works as an attorney and can be reached via email at jonathanemadison@gmail.com.
