With my favorite Pilot G2 07 pen in hand, I began writing the birthday card. It always went something along the lines of “Dear ‘insert name,’ Happy ‘insert birthday age’ Birthday! I hope you have the best day ever, and ‘insert birthday age’ treats you well!” It would end off with my name and a heart drawing engraved on the left of the signature.
Eventually, the card recipients noticed the repetition, and I realized my lack of genuineness. Here is the thing, though, I have never been exceptional at portraying my gratitude. I have never been capable of pouring my emotions onto a birthday card, explicitly affirming my affection through words, or choosing a gift that signified my gratitude for my family and friends.
To combat this, I have a running list in my notes app for my close family and friends that entails gift ideas that I brainstorm throughout the years. That way, when a holiday that incorporated gifts came around, I would simply refer to the list. Opening my notes app approximately two weeks ago in an attempt to find my mother a Mother’s Day present, I realized nothing on the list quite screamed the recognition she deserved.
When I am unable to brainstorm a sufficient gift idea, I typically will turn to my mom for advice. My mother has always had the skill of choosing gifts that sufficiently convey her care and love for the recipient. Whether it be a sentimental or practical gift, she has always had a keen eye for selecting a gift that electrified one’s spirits. Unfortunately, her advice was not an option in this situation.
So I continued to scroll and scavenge for a gift that represented my gratitude for her. However, I have realized that a phone case, purse or cake never accurately will.
My perception of my mother as a child entailed her constantly working. I remember the excitement that would rush through me upon hearing the alarm from the garage door open as it signified the arrival of my mother. Despite her 12-hour work shift, she dedicated time to reading me books, supervising my somewhat daily piano practice, and watching “Good Luck Charlie” with me before we went to bed. By 7 a.m. the following day, she would be up and ready to greet me when I woke up.
She never failed to pack me a lunch every morning that consisted of fruit, a snack and my lunch packed inside my Hello Kitty thermos. She never failed to remind me to pack my homework, and she never failed to support me, whether that be to drive me to my volleyball games even though I was consistently benched.
She never failed to encourage me to put my absolute 200% into something, as she has exemplified for me. Whether that be planning the itinerary for a family vacation or simply preparing a dinner for my family and I every Sunday night, my mother is the prime example of giving one their effort to convey their care.
My mother functions on a structured schedule with consistent habits integrated throughout her day. Up until a couple of years ago, I found this obnoxious. I found it annoying and unnecessary and a stab toward my freedom. However, throughout the years, I have found that this part of her was inherited down to me. As cliche as it sounds, I discover pieces of my mother’s personality within my own spirit, and truly, I would not be the person I am without her.
And so, with that, here is my lousy attempt to show my gratitude:
Dear mom,
Happy Mother’s Day. I hope you have the best day ever and thank you so much for taking care of me throughout all these years. I love you!
*insert scribbled heart* Amber Chia
Amber Chia is a senior at Carlmont High School in Belmont. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
