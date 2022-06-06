I am back home in San Mateo after a month away to visit my dog JoJo and my New Jersey family. It was 92 degrees hot East Coast weather the day I left so it’s refreshing to be back in the Bay Area and its cool breezes. But there were some spectacular weather days and frequent rain, something we could only dream about in parched dry California.
I arrived to a month’s full of political mail, most of it from San Mateo Deputy Mayor Diane Papan. Her campaign mailers must have arrived on a daily basis because I have stacks of them now. Most were funded by Sacramento PACS but the best were paid for by Papan’s campaign. The positive pieces were well done and get my vote for best campaign mailers. I especially loved the one showing the Papan family, Lou, Irene, Gina, Diane and John, although that was paid for by California for Jobs and a Strong Economy, another pro business PAC.
The negative hits on Papan’s primary opponent, Redwood City Mayor Giselle Hale were awful and I don’t believe gained any votes for Papan. They were paid for by the California Apartment Association and the California Association of Realtors. They will expect support from Papan after spending so much money on her campaign. I was surprised at how few pieces I received from Hale, who is vying with Papan and a few others to take the place of irreplaceable Assemblymember Kevin Mullin who is running for Congress. She has the support of CTA, a powerful force in Sacramento if you are a Democrat. But she had daily updates on social media. There were a few pieces from James Coleman of South San Francisco, a darling of young voters. His big vote will surprise many. It will be enough to hurt Hale but not enough to reach the finals next week.
***
New Jersey and California have a lot in common. Both have major urban centers, diverse populations and considerable amount of land devoted to farms. Here in Central Jersey there is not much similarity to the Bay Area except proximity to major universities and many good restaurants. If there is a resemblance, it’s more Portola Valley and Woodside and the green foothills west of Interstate 280. Here there are rolling hills when you drive but otherwise the landscape is flat.
Most homes, even modest ones, are surrounded by land. And many homes are on what we would call large estates. There is open land almost everywhere you go. Mostly big swaths of farmland. You don’t appreciate how crowded the Bay Area is until you come here. Yes you hear leaf blowers occasionally and a car or two drives by your street but it’s mostly the sound of singing birds or a dog barking. Yes, we can go hiking on San Bruno Mountain or on Portola Valley trails but here there are trails everywhere — along the canal, through the woods and on occasional farmlands. You are about an hour and a half away from the Atlantic Ocean. We went to Asbury Park one day. Its boardwalk has been renovated and now hosts several trendy restaurants. Before you had to drive into a gentrified town. Atlantic City has lost its luster with the failure of the large casino hotels. Decades ago it was a place for the well-to-do to vacation away from the big city. There was a popular train stop so you didn’t need a car. And years ago when most city folk did not own cars it was a popular vacation destination.
Asbury Park now has luxury/expensive accommodations. And homes to rent in the summer.
We visited another small town on the Jersey Shore. It had what looked like a brand-new boardwalk (probably a rebuild after Hurricane Sandy), nothing commercial, very few people walking or running or skateboarding and no dogs allowed. We went on a perfect day, temperature in the 70s and a light breeze. The sand was clean and white. The Atlantic Ocean a navy blue. Nothing like the Pacific in Northern California and Oregon with its scenic rough coastline, big waves and very cold water.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
