Just when we thought things might be slowly getting back to some semblance of normalcy, a new pandemic-related issue is cropping up, albeit a relatively minor one.
There is already a gulf between those who have been vaccinated and those who have not been so fortunate or prefer not to take the jab at all. It’s a sort of caste system, if you will.
The divide makes it difficult, if not impossible, to fret about certain types of behavior. Specifically, if you see a man or woman who is not wearing a mask, is that necessarily a big no-no?
This was the scene in front of a local coffee house last week: Four older guys, all sans protective masks, sitting close to each other gabbing, laughing and gesticulating.
The first response was, oh, my, this can’t be good. This is wrong, so very wrong. But then, a light bulb went on. Maybe all of them had been vaccinated. Maybe they were simply luxuriating in their newfound safety and freedom.
It’s almost as though there are two classes of people now, the jabbed and the unjabbed, a haves and have-nots situation, an inoculation caste system.
If you have gotten the shot (or two), perhaps you should pack your vaccine card with you as proof of immunization when you are out in public. Or wear a sticker or badge to announce your inoculation status.
This is not as ridiculous as it may seem. There has been some talk of restaurants, airlines and other public concerns requiring proof of vaccination before you can access their businesses.
But a vaccine passport does seem a bit heavy-handed. The current advice from public health authorities, though, encourages even the inoculated to continue to wear masks and behave as if they had not been pricked.
Makes sense, at least for now. After all, like it or not, we’re all in this together.
A FINAL SUPER BOWL NOTE: Maybe it’s something in the water in San Mateo.
With the 55th Super Bowl in the books earlier this month, it might be productive to step back and take notice of a phenomenon that hasn’t gotten a great deal of attention.
The city of San Mateo can now lay claim to no fewer than 10 individuals who have amassed a staggering total of 30 Super Bowl rings.
Three schools, located roughly within 1-square-mile of each other, can point to former coaches and players who have achieved ultimate success at the highest level of professional football.
The College of San Mateo has eight people with championship jewelry: Neal Dahlen (seven rings); Julian Edelman (three); John Madden (one); Bill Ring (two); Steve Shafer (one); Mike Solari (one); Dick Vermeil (one); and Bill Walsh (three).
Dahlen and Vermeil also coached football at Hillsdale High School so we can’t double-count them but the school can certainly tout them as their own.
Serra High School, a mile north of Hillsdale off Alameda de las Pulgas, can point to Tom Brady (seven rings) and Lynn Swann (four) as well. Those two also have a combined six Super Bowl MVP awards (five by Brady alone) for good measure.
So, in the end, you might want to dub the community as “Super Bowl Central.” Our cup runneth over in San Mateo. It’s a bonanza right here in our own backyard. Let’s get the party started.
(Special thanks to San Mateo’s sharp-as-a-tack Stan Bry who has provided important background and statistics regarding Dahlen’s tenure at Hillsdale in the 1960s and 1970s. Most helpful.)
A MEMORY OF MARGARET THATCHER: As we have noted in the recent past, robocalls, those unwanted electronic interruptions, continue to make their presence felt.
The callers are nothing if not persistent and, sometimes, creative. Fortunately, your smartphone’s screen will often provide a location from which a robocall is allegedly emanating.
Last week, we received such an annoying jingle from, purportedly, the Falkland Islands. Yes. You read that correctly.
To be honest, the last time we even thought about the Falkland Islands was some 40 years ago during the brief, one-sided war there between Argentina and Great Britain.
Let’s hear it one more time for Margaret Thatcher.
You can get in touch with John Horgan by the miracle of email at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
