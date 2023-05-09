YouTube has added a new feature to its site recently. It’s what it calls “Shorts.” They are quick stories you can watch in less than a minute and most in less than 30 seconds. Some are abbreviated from longer feeds found elsewhere on the site but most are found only in the short version. Today’s column I offer “shorts” but in written form.
Short No. 1 regards a story I read on “The Gateway Pundit.” The author, Jim Holt, introduces his piece with the following sentence: “On Sunday morning, a Range Rover SUV “intentionally” plowed into pedestrians in Brownsville, Texas, killing seven people.”
Why introduce this tragic story with a sentence that puts the blame on an SUV? SUVs don’t have brains and cannot do anything “intentionally” as maintained.
But Holt doubles down in his third sentence when he writes, “The vehicle reportedly drove up on the curb in front of a bus stop where a group of individuals believed to be migrants were waiting.”
I know when reporting on a crime, because of presumed innocence, the word “allegedly” must be used over and over again. Must the assumption of innocence also be extended to a vehicle?
My point is this: The SUV had a driver. Therefore, the reporter should have written his piece in a more truthful manner. It would have been more accurate to have written, “On Sunday morning, the driver of a Range Rover SUV …” and “The driver of the vehicle reportedly …”
Just like guns don’t kill people, SUVs don’t go around killing people either. Let’s be honest, it takes a person’s involvement.
Short No. 2 is about something I heard on the “Dave Ramsey Show.” If you’ve never heard Mr. Ramsey’s show before, I highly recommend it.
What I heard reported was about a new Biden administration ruling that took effect May 1 of this year. What it does, in brief, is force good credit home buyers to pay more for their mortgages to subsidize those who are higher risk borrowers. When one looks deeper into the details of this new policy, one finds little to no effect on those who are high-income earners. However, as is typical, those in the middle will be unfairly squeezed — and possibly squeezed out of the market altogether.
The Democratic Party doesn’t like it when they are labeled as “socialists” but if this new ruling by the Biden team is not socialist, then what is? And if your response to this news is, “What do I care, I have my mortgage in place so it doesn’t affect me,” then just wait. If this policy is allowed to stand, then others like it will follow. Sooner or later, you’ll be bitten by the socialist snake too.
Short No. 3 comes via a news report by Joshua Philipp on Epoch TV. As with Ramsey, if you have never listened to any of Joshua’s reporting, I would advise you find him on the internet and give him a listen. By what I am about to share, you’ll find he cuts both ways and pulls no punches whether he’s reporting on Democrats or Republicans.
The subject story is about the “TikTok Ban Bill.” As Joshua tells it, “the bill would hand massive government control over almost everything information and technology related.” You can look up the wording of the bill for yourself on the internet but suffice to say, I agree 100% with Mr. Philipp regarding his concerns. The bill causes me think of two acts previously taken by the government, one long ago and one more recently.
The long ago legislation happened during the presidency of John Adams. It was a series of fours laws that came to be known collectively as the Alien and Sedition acts. The second was the government’s response to 9/11, which resulted in the U.S. Patriot Act. If you check out both and compare them to the “TikTok Ban Bill,” I think you will see the similarities I see between the three.
Short No. 4 has to do with the book I am reading (still), the one I told you about in a previous column: “His Excellency,” by Joseph J. Ellis. I’d like to write a full review of this book when I am finished reading it but here’s a small tidbit I found interesting. Did you know one of Washington’s top goals as president was to protect the Native American lands from “white encroachments” and to honor the treaties made with the various tribes?
As Ellis writes, “despite his sincerity and personal commitment, this was one promise that even Washington could not keep.” Why is this not taught in our schools in American History classes? Is it an inconvenient truth?
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.